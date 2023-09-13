September 12, 2023 will be marked in the life of Alejandro Garnachosince in addition to making his official debut in the Argentine team in the historic 3-0 win against Bolivia, for the second date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, he was armored and You will no longer be able to act for another selected other than that of the current world champion.
Although he had already made his debut in the March friendlies against Australia and Indonesia, there was great expectation to see him play in one of these matches, in order to complete compliance with FIFA regulations. which imposes a minimum of three matches with the same country to “block” nationality in players under 21 years of age.
Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra, born in Madrid 19 years, 2 months, and 11 days ago, but with an Argentine mother (Patricia, from Córdoba), decided to represent the “Albiceleste” team, currently directed by Lionel Scaloni and captained by the idol Lionel Messi , and although he himself had stated that “I don’t need to play three games”, there are no longer papers to look at, nor rules to follow. “Always Argentine”, said someone who plays for Manchester United in England, that he will no longer be able to be tempted by the Spanish team.
At 39 minutes into the second half of the 3-0 win over Bolivia, the coach decided to send him onto the field for Nicolás González: he touched the ball five times, made four passes and lost the ball only once, but the most important thing was make sure that it will forever represent the light blue and white.
Garnacho and other youth players such as Matías Soulé, Nicolás Paz and Valentín Carboni are the future of the Argentine team: all of them are waiting for their opportunity and aim to be able to contribute their grain of sand for the Copa América 2024 that will be held in the United States of America.
