There is a small passenger train in Latin America that links two countries. But it is one of the few exceptions in the entire continent.

Rail is not a common way to travel between cities in a 19.5 million square meter region accustomed to road traffic.

Many Latin Americans look with envy at the trains of Europe, full of passengers and packed with tourists during the summer, which connect the European capitals at breakneck speeds for affordable prices for the average citizen.

They also have high frequencies and you can take the train even on weekends.

Time, price, frequency and comfort are the main characteristics of high-speed trains in Europe.

The one that joins Madrid and Barcelona covers the 620 kilometers that separate them in just 2 and a half hours.

The same journey by motorway would take a little over 6 hours by car.

And since the stations are located in the center of the city, the journey is very strong competition for the plane in terms of comfort and ticket cost.

London and Paris are also linked by a passenger railway.

Going by train from the French capital to the British takes 2 hours and 16 minutes at maximum speed.

In Italy, travelers can get from Milan to Florence in 1 hour 54 minutes in one of their fastest options. There are 320 kilometers by road between them.

Speeds and routes that are impossible to see, at the moment, in the Latin American continent.

The reasons why there is no high-speed train network for passengers in Latin America are varied: the distances, the cost or the choice of car and plane to travel has distanced the continent from long train journeys.

So the short railway between the Argentine population of Posadas and the neighboring Paraguayan city of Encarnación, only 8 kilometers long, is an almost unique border crossing, but much used by the inhabitants of the two towns who trade intensively.

But why is it so difficult to develop fast passenger trains in the region, especially considering that Latin America is criss-crossed by countless rail lines?

A network that was discontinued

To begin with, it should be clarified that passenger train networks do exist, but they are not competitive in speed and frequency with other transport options.

The countries stopped investing in the rail network in the mid-1950s, but the lack of investment worsened from the 1980s and culminated in the 1990s.

“In the 1980s, due to various factors, including political ones, the passenger transport network began to decline to the point where we are now,” explains Sebastián Astroza, a professor at the University of Concepción and a researcher on mobility issues at the Sustainable Urban Development Center (Cedeus).

In the context of a neoliberal dictatorship, “the train began to be required to be economically profitable, among other things, despite the fact that the vast majority of train systems in the world need subsidies.”

Because although trains have a great social impact, many are not economically profitable since they are not self-financing.

The state of public finances is also key.

Such an expensive project puts a burden on the deficit of the administrations involved in the development of the train.

“Long-distance passenger services were discontinued, fundamentally in the 1990s. They were very poor services and the concession companies had no interest in dedicating themselves to those services,” says Jorge Kohon, a civil engineer who is an expert in transportation. railroad and consultant to the World Bank.

In addition, the countries wanted to reduce fiscal deficits and consequently, most, not all, but the vast majority of long-distance passenger services disappeared, says the consultant.

Very high construction and maintenance costs

A train by itself is already expensive to operate, experts say.

Because you need support people at the stations, mechanics and personnel of all kinds.

“Compared to the simplicity of a bus or even an airplane, which has now become much more competitive, it is very difficult for long-distance railways to survive,” says Kohon.

And that without taking into account the high cost of infrastructure.

“A new locomotive costs 3 million dollars. A wagon can cost up to 1 million,” calculates the World Bank consultant.

“And if we talk about the construction of the tracks, “the cost of a high-speed train is between 20 and 30 million dollars per kilometer.”

This would make, for example, that building a high-speed train between Buenos Aires and Córdoba, two Argentine cities separated by about 650 kilometers, would cost about US$16.25 billion using average calculations.

“Given the great distances that exist in Latin America and the low demand, the projects become unfeasible,” he says.

The other experts agree.

“Construction technology still has to become much cheaper so that it can be adopted and used in the region,” adds Néstor Roa, Chief of the Transportation Division of the Inter-American Development Bank, referring to the long distances that often separate the capitals in the region.

Another issue that has slowed down the development of railway infrastructure in the region is corruption in all its forms.

From the diversion of funds, to the use of companies linked to political power, through rigged calls or overpricing.

“This happens a lot in Latin America. There are many infrastructures that have not been developed due to corruption and some that take decades to finish for the same reason,” says Jimena Blanco, head of the Latin American Analysis Department at Verisk Maplecroft.

“Or in the worst case, the government changes and the projects are stopped,” he says.

“We must remember that the largest historical corruption cases in the region have almost always been linked to the construction of large infrastructure projects,” says Blanco, recalling the Lava Jato scandal in Brazil or the Odebrecht scandal in Colombia, Peru and other countries. region of.

And it is that, of the 6 main economies in Latin America, all have a high or extreme level of risk in the corruption index of the analysis firm Verisk Maplecroft.

“Of the 6 largest, Chile is the only one that is, let’s say, one step away from falling into the medium level of risk,” explains Blanco.

lack of competitiveness

But, in addition to costs and corruption, the idea of ​​new passenger train projects between Latin American cities faces another big problem: competition from the plane, whose prices are now much more accessible than in past decades.

“Air transport for medium and long distances in Latin America is very competitive in terms of speed and cost,” says Roa.

“In Europe, when the use of the plane began to become widespread, the countries had already developed a rail network mesh for passengers. And that is a big difference with what happened in Latin America,” he adds.

In the region, the discontinuation of long-distance passenger train networks did not mean the abandonment of the rail network, which still exists today, but is mainly dedicated to freight.

In addition, in Latin America there are a few services that can be called “social trains”.

“That is, low-speed and low-frequency services that meet the needs of people with low ability to pay, for whom the value of time is not important and it takes hours to reach their destination,” says Kohon.

So, would it be possible to use those same tracks that already exist for more modern trains and faster routes?

freight trains

“They are routes adapted to transport minerals or cereals or construction materials such as cement, stone, other construction materials. For these types of traffic, it is not necessary to have high speeds,” explains the World Bank expert.

“What matters is that the track, let’s say, can support the maximum possible weight of the wagons. The speed of traffic is not so important, which on Latin American tracks is usually 50 or 60 kilometers per hour.”

That a passenger train runs on the existing tracks is feasible, but at most the train could go about 10 kilometers per hour faster.

“On those tracks you can travel at 70 or 80 kilometers per hour with luck, but you cannot go at 120, 140 or 150, much less run a high-speed train.”

“At that speed, a train is not competitive neither with buses, many of which move on highways, nor with cars, nor, of course, with low-cost airlines,” concludes Kohon.

Current projects: Chile and Mexico

Despite all the difficulties, some recent passenger rail projects have been carried out in the region.

Some have failed, another is already under construction and in Chile a recent proposal by Chilean President Gabriel Boric seems willing to develop an ambitious “rail connectivity” plan that has yet to prove its viability.

The project would begin by linking Santiago de Chile with Valparaíso, the two most populated cities in the country, with a fast train.

According to the Chilean Ministry of Public Works, the train will travel 120 kilometers in 45 minutes.

Historically, Chile used to have a fairly extensive network of passenger trains throughout the country and to some extent that network still exists but again it was affected by lack of investment.

“There are trains that link some cities in Chile, but they are far from high-speed passenger trains,” explains Professor Astroza.

“For example, the trains that connect Santiago with Concepción [otra de las grandes ciudades] they are anecdotal. They are nocturnal and only circulate on the weekend,” he adds.

Despite the illusion that it has aroused, it will take a long time to determine whether Chile’s plan is viable and will weigh on past experience on the continent, where many other projects have failed along the way.

Under the mandate of Dilma Rousseff in Brazil, a bullet train was proposed to unite Rio and Sao Paulo, while in Argentina, the Kirchners announced in 2006 a passenger line that would unite Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba. For various reasons, both projects they were abandoned

But the one that is already under construction is the Mayan train in Mexico.

The 1,554-kilometre route wants to unite five important tourist destinations in the Yucatan Peninsula such as Cancun, Tulum, Calakmul, Palenque and Chichen Itzá in what is one of the great initiatives to reactivate the Mexican economy.

But this railway -one of the key infrastructure works of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador- has become very controversial not only because of the cost, but also because of the environmental damage.

And it is that the development of the Mayan train in recent years has highlighted many of the same difficulties that the continent faces in building long-distance services.

