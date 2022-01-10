The PC gaming has always been one of the basic activities for gamers, a world in itself that can be approached in dozens of different ways, unlike the gaming console which for some features “limits” the experience (basically technical limits, but this does not mean that one approach is better than the other, since the gamer himself can experience the video game with different “philosophies”). but yet 2021 was the worst year ever in the PC Gaming world, how come?

The answer lies largely in the factor money: if in the past years it has always been possible to assemble gaming PCs with honest budgets, the critical problems due to various types of components, regarding prices and availability, have caused certain categories of hardware to skyrocket. Of course, it is not essential to have a top-of-the-range PC to “just play”, but aiming for maximum performance and playing top titles with mind-boggling technical quality is part of the same PC gamer philosophy we were talking about earlier. .

All of this has also come in conjunction with the issue pandemic: if on the one hand the silicon and chip crisis has affected the entire industry – and we are not just talking about videogame entertainment – it is also true that many people, having to stay at home for various quarantines or for other related reasons, have chosen the most “comfortable” approach that a console can offer (to be clear, the classic “insert the disc and play”).

Of course, even the gaming console has undergone a sharp slowdown in the production of parts, especially linked to the new generation consoles, but this has in any case favored the disposal and purchase of the consoles of the generation that has just ended, belonging to an old-gen still current. . Above all, this happens to incredibly lower prices compared to those dedicated to updating a gaming PC. When will this crisis end? We still don’t know but one thing is certain, in 2021 most of the most demanding PC Gaming lovers were anything but smiling.