Prigozhin’s was not a rebellion. Another piece of evidence that we know nothing about the war in Ukraine and much less about Russian strategic culture

A few weeks later comes the revelation from Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh about the death of the head of the Wagner mercenary group Prigožin. He would not have been killed for the “rebellion” against Putin but, once he left the scene, for actions not agreed with the Russian president and which also put the international scenario at risk. This is the revelation made to the US journalist by some reliable US Intelligence sources. And even what in the West has been described as a rebellion against Putin must be read differently: we know very little about Russian strategic culture and its rituals.

In June the leader of the paramilitary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin had started a rebellion against President Putin, a march of his mercenaries on Moscow. A challenge that immediately appeared strange because it was totally unrealistic. This is because in the West it was interpreted literally and not as a ritual to exit the scene, as is often done in Russian culture: the leader of a top military group who makes his last ritual rebellious gesture before abdicating, all in agreement with the great leader of the Russian system, Vladimir Putin. No one loses face and life goes on.

READ ALSO: “Prigozhin? Putin didn’t kill him”. Moscow denies any responsibility

Subscribe to the newsletter

