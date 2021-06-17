Less than a year ago, the situation was exactly the opposite. At the time, CEO Herbert Diess thought that all managers should set a good example. Managers then had to give up their beloved SUV and drive an electric ID.3 or ID.4. Now they all have to go back from electric cars to models with only an internal combustion engine or a hybrid.

The production of electric cars is currently running at full speed, according to an internal memo from the company. “That is why the delivery times of our vehicles are currently considerably longer.” The supply of electrified commercial vehicles must therefore be suspended until the fourth quarter.