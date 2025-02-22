Why Vox needs to save the soldier Mazón

The day on Thursday in Les Corts Valencianes was of such an energy load and strategic schizophrenia that can only be understood from the state of stress to which the Valencian Community is subjected after the worst flood of the century Asolara 227 lives. There were two certainties. The first, which there is a remnant of humanity in the hemicycle, tested with the unanimous applause to the Aitana Mas (Compromís) deputy, who has recovered from cancer. It was comforting to see that there are still red lines that have not been transferred or dyed transparent. It lasted some thousandths. The second certainty, which Vox intends to support Carlos Mazón as president (Abascal through) and that he is willing to support and give in to the ultras to continue ruling, since he has only 40 of the 50 seats in which he is located The majority of the camera. The 13 VOX deputies are the necessary key for government, and assignments are part of the pact (Nihil Novum Sub Sole). Why Vox, the same party that roars against the “cowardice” of the PP in Madrid holds the most toxic asset of the PP in Valencia?

The autonomous Parliament voted yesterday a symbolic initiative about whether or not to resign Mazón after its DANA management. That Mazón had to resign him to his boss Feijóo at some point, who described him as “knocked out” and warned him that he would not tolerate “more mistakes.” Even now we know that the president of the Diputación de Valencia, an important weight of the Mazón PP and his access door to the province, despaired in the Cecopi saying “send the message of a fucking time.” In the first weeks after the 29th, their party and the power satellites, scared, began to elucidate with a possible substitute. The mayors popular They anticipated terrified how their voters would punish them in the next elections. The street reminded him of every month that he should leave. The press, also the National, shaves its lack of explanations or its crude audios manipulations. The judge’s instruction emerges data that generates blush and indignation every day. Because what could be done and did not do the hand at a lacerating point: Mazón was not in place and it is not yet known where.