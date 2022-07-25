The change at the top of the Volkswagen group came like a bolt from the blue: goodbye to Herbert Diess and welcome to Oliver Blume who already held the role of Porsche CEO, a position that he will not give up even now that he will sit at the top of the Wolfsburg pyramid. The change in command of the German giant took place in a week, even if the reasons that led to the ousting of Diess are many and hide various aspects that the CEO of VW has found himself facing during his almost 8 years. years at the helm of the group.

It had already been understood in recent months that he was blowing bad air in Wolfsburg, when Diess came up against Daniela Cavallo, president of the group’s works council and with some board members on the employment issue. In that case, the German manager had been able to stem the crisis, thanks to the support of the Piech-Porsche families who has a heavy position on the board of directors. However, it was the latter who turned their backs on Diess in recent weeks, abandoning him to his fate. From 2015, the year of his arrival at Volkswagen, to his dismissal, the Austrian manager has faced various challenges, starting with the weight of the Dieselgate and the consequent need to pursue electrification at all costs. The launch of the MEB platform and the ID range has led VW to have a family of battery-powered models which, in the Wolfsburg idea, will have to allow it to rival Tesla.

Yet the numbers speak of quite the opposite: despite the fact that the sales of full electric cars increase, the ID.3 struggles and that new Golf task seems increasingly difficult to carry out. The Golf was another thorn in the side for Diess: one of the best sellers on the European market did not live up to its blazon with the eighth generation, weakened by some problems at launch and above all by a design that did not convinced everyone. After losing the scepter, not much else could be done to raise its position in the C segment. Another hot topic was that of software: the dedicated company, CARIAD, had to face several development problems, to the point of forcing the launch of several models including the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron to be delayed. A slowdown in product plans that left the board unhappy. And so while Diess was flying back from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he had gone to visit one of the group’s facilities, the corporate drama that saw him overthrown unfolded. In his place comes Oliver Blume, accompanied by a more open approach to future technologies, such as e-fuels: synthetic fuels would have been his workhorse with German politicians to address the discussion at European level on ‘ goodbye to endothermic with new arguments. Not that Diess was not in favor of this holistic approach but his long-term commitment to full electric came at a time when the company was in the middle of a cyclone. For him now remains a few weeks at the top and then a new page in his career, aware of having been overwhelmed by that transition that saw him protagonist.