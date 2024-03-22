Almost every bus that Volkswagen has ever made could be ordered as a camper. These models are called California or Westfalia, depending on the series. Most of these are based on a Volkswagen Transporter. For the ID. Buzz, there are plans on the table for an electric California, but we will have to be patient for that.

Volkswagen recently launched the 'faster' version of the ID. Buzz revealed. This new ID. Buzz GTX has a larger battery pack on board and, in theory, should also have a greater range. Very handy if you want to go to Lake Garda with your California and don't want to charge every two hours. Now the new GTX has enough distractions on board to make the wait a little more bearable, such as ChatGPT and a large panoramic roof.

What are the reasons for the lack of an ID. Buzz Camper

Lars Krause is the head of Volkswagen's sales and marketing department. According to him, both the ID. Buzz and the California an icon. But there is simply no market for a combination of the two. In return for AutoCar he says: 'I can tell you that we always start from the market and given the market figures and considering our customers, it appears that the demand for these types of vehicles is not there now, in our opinion.'

This does not mean that Volkswagen never has an ID. Buzz camper will make. Krause says, “We expect demand for models such as an ID. Buzz California will only increase in a few years. That is why we are now focusing on finding a solution for the Volkswagen ID. BuzzCalifornia. This is why the car is not yet on the market.'

A standard ID. Buzz with a long wheelbase already has a maximum permissible weight of 3,000 kilos. The GTX also gets a larger battery. If you install a pop-up roof/tent on top of it, there is a good chance that the camper will weigh over 3,500 kilos. At that time you must have a C or C1 driver's license, or a truck driver's license. And not every holidaymaker has that…