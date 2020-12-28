The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the names of the best players of the decade. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli won the ICC’s biggest honor of the decade when he won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the best male cricketer of the last 10 years. Apart from this, Kohli was also voted the best ODI international cricketer of the decade. After receiving such a huge honor, Virat is very happy and he has thanked everyone for this through a letter. He shared this letter by replying to his ten-year-old tweet, in which he wrote that he looks forward to scoring many runs for his team.

“I want to say thank you to my family, my coach, my friends and all those who have stood by me in every situation,” Captain Kohli wrote in the letter after being selected as the best player of the decade. Wrote that I also want to thank the BCCI who gave me a chance to play for India.

Kohli further wrote that I also want to thank the ICC, who nominated me for this award and thank all those who voted for me. He said that after traveling here, I feel that if you have confidence in yourself and you play any game with the right intention, then no dream is so big that it cannot be fulfilled. He said that keep moving forward with confidence, all your dreams will be fulfilled.

Kohli scored 66 of his 70 international centuries during the time of the ICC Awards. During this time, he had the record of highest half-century (94), most runs (20396) and the highest average (56.97), playing more than 70 innings. In all, the 32-year-old Kohli has scored 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Test cricket and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals and his average is over 50 in all formats.

Kohli was also a member of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team. In the race for the ICC’s best male cricketer of the decade, Kohli will be named Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, England Test captain Joe Root, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, former Australia captain Steve Smith, South African star batsman AB de Villiers and New Zealand. Captain Kane Williamson was facing a challenge.

