Indian team captain Virat Kohli and former South African captain AB De Villiers are considered very close friends. In many cases, the two not only openly support each other, but often praise on camera as well. Very few people will know that Kohli is fondly called De Villiers by Biscuit. Now Virat Kohli has revealed about this.

He explained why he calls his teammate de Villiers in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team a biscuit. Kohli told that he has chosen the word from South African slang. Actually, someone whom you like or who likes you, lovingly addresses them as biscuits or biscuits. The logic behind it is that everyone likes biscuits.

Where did these two giants get? Opening the secret, Virat told that there was a tunnel of a stadium, in which we used to go. He was returning after practice while we had just arrived. I told him that I am very keen to play in RCB together. He told me in response – Me too.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and De Villiers have been together in Bangalore since 2011. In the same year, De Villiers was associated with this franchise. He is now the most important member of the team. Even after retiring from international cricket, his stature has not diminished in this team. Talking about this season, he has performed well in every match. He has so far scored 134 runs in 3 matches. It includes two half-centuries.