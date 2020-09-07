Often real-life stories are presented on the film screen, which fans also like a lot. One such film was ‘Kash’. Adorned by the performances of Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia, the film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. According to the news, the real life of superstar Rajesh Khanna is seen in the story of this film. Although Jackie Shroff’s character in this film was highly appreciated, but few people know that Mahesh Bhatt wanted to cast Vinod Khanna for the lead role in this film, for which he also talked to Vinod. was. But when Vinod Khanna heard the story of ‘Kash’, he refused this film because of respect for Rajesh Khanna.

The songs sung by Kishor Kumar in the film ‘Kash’ were liked by the people. A month after the release of this film, Kishore Kumar said goodbye to this world. The music of the film ‘Kash’ was given by Rajesh Roshan and in this film a song was also sung by famous actor Mahmud. Both the story and music of the film made their way into the hearts of the audience.

According to the news, some bold scenes were also shot between Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in the film ‘Kash’, but Mahesh Bhatt wanted to present this film as a family film, so do not put those scenes in the film later. Has been decided There are also reports that when Mahesh Bhatt was writing this film, he wanted to take Sony Razdan (Soni Razdan) and Naseeruddin Shah (Naseeruddin Shah) for the lead role in it. But Mahesh got married to Soni Razdan in 1986 and Naseeruddin demanded a hefty amount for the film, due to which Mahesh Bhatt could not make these films with both of them.