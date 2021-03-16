Recently, an article published in The New York Times on the 432 Park Avenue tower in Manhattan, where there are complaints from some owners about alleged failures of the building such as flooding, cracks, noise, and elevator issues. Since we do not know the veracity and we cannot have an objective appreciation of these failures, I will mention the main design characteristics of tall buildings that can affect their operation, service and comfort.

A tower is not a low building that repeats itself ad infinitum; its design is governed by technical characteristics that in low buildings produce negligible effects, but in towers they can affect their service conditions. The structural design in a low-rise building is governed by the stresses and deformations to which structural elements are subjected (columns, beams, etc.).

In towers, the main issue is the deformability of the assembly and the accelerations to which the building is subjected to horizontal loads from wind or earthquake. The limitation of the deformations of the structural assembly responds to avoid breakage of non-structural elements (walls, pipes, carpentry, curtain wall, etc.) that they will be forced by the structure to accompany their movements.

The limitation of horizontal and torsional accelerations has to do with the comfort of its occupants, since the human body detects accelerations if they exceed a certain range, depending on whether the buildings are office or home. To achieve that these accelerations remain within the imperceptible ranges for humans, it is necessary to modify the stiffness and mass characteristics of the building, as well as its deformations.

The striking view of the low-lying clouds, from one of Dubai’s skyscrapers.

While the most effective way is modify the wind load, modifying the shape of the building (shapes that resemble the Eiffel tower are very effective), this is not always possible. The incorporation of curved edges or façade alterations that generate energy losses from the wind – and avoid the formation of vortices in the edges throughout the entire height – is another available resource.

The realization of openings on different floors that allow the passage of the wind, as it was done in the 432 Park Avenue building, is another highly explored possibility in various projects. Wind tunnel studies are an essential tool that is extremely useful for optimizing these designs.

Now, modify the stiffness and mass of the building complicates the architecture of plants, so they must be carefully designed. Increasing the rigidity of the building means adding and / or enlarging partitions and / or porches; increasing the mass means building thicker and heavier mezzanines, which increases the height of the building.

There are other types of phenomena associated with movements, which, if not correctly considered, can lead to problems. One of them is called “Slow creep” for the case of reinforced concrete structures.

Reinforced concrete columns subject to permanent loads shorten over time. This unavoidable shortening is not accompanied by non-structural elements such as walls and pipes, so that when forced by the structure, they can end in failure because they are subjected to compressions that exceed their capacity.

This phenomenon is evidenced by cracks and / or cracks in the walls and breaks in the pipes due to dented or broken flanges, need to cut the elevator guides with some frequency.

The acoustic issue is another item to be addressed in the towers, which usually does not affect the low buildings. Woodworking hiss, elevator doors hissing, chimney effect by thermal difference of the air between the upper part of the building and the lower floors. All these phenomena, although they are known, are not always solved with total success.

The noise from the walls is due to a incorrect insulation of the same with respect to the structures. The walls must be independent of the movements of the structures, since if they are forced to accompany these movements, annoying noises and cracks will be produced.

The exterior carpentry is subjected to very high wind pressures Due to the fact that they can reach, depending on the height, 400 km / h, which, if rain is added, may produce not only whistles but also entry of water. The incorrect resolution of the meeting of joinery with structure will cause the failure of the seals.

Hekla Tower, by Jean Nouvel, will be one of the tallest in La Defense.

Another phenomenon to take into account is the effect of the wind on pedestrians, both on the ground floor and in terraces and gardens. The presence of a tower alters the surface wind runoff, displacing high winds towards the ground floor, generating very important phenomena that affect pedestrian comfort. In wind tunnel tests it is possible to detect a large part of these problems and try to solve them at the project stage.

For very slender towers, which does not necessarily mean very tall, that is, those where the height / lower side ratio is greater than 10, different technologies have been developed to be able to modify the accelerations due to the action of horizontal loads, consisting of shock absorbers of different types, already put into practice internationally in various buildings with excellent results.

Higher and higher towers: technology is key.

Another issue that must be taken into account is the temperature due to different sunlight on the different faces of the building during the day. This effect can cause the building to flex due to the expansion of one face with respect to the opposite, causing the breakage of walls, cladding and carpentry if it is not correctly planned.

The elevators category is of enormous complexity, since the height of the buildings require high speeds to shorten travel times. That is why the absolute verticality of the guides is necessary and their security systems are very sensitive to movements that can trigger derailments, false contacts, etc.

The security systems are designed to interrupt the service, which to be resumed requires the intervention of a technician who verifies that the affected systems are in total normality and safe service capacity. This takes a certain amount of time, which for people who may be trapped inside elevators becomes a distressing problem.

It is clear that the problem of tall buildings, although it has a high structural imprint, must be approached comprehensively, since it affects all facilities and uses.

GB