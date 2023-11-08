The average F1 enthusiast naturally hopes that the FIA ​​is busy coming up with rules that make the battle at the front a little more interesting. Or are we not allowed to say that as a Dutch car website? In any case, Formula 1’s rule makers are concerned with completely different things. Outlap rule after outlap rule is being added to make qualifying in F1 safer.

Let’s go back to the beginning of this saga. F1 drivers want to have two things in order for their qualifying round: warm tires and free air. To warm up the tires, the drivers steer violently back and forth. For free air, drivers like to leave a large gap to the car in front of them. This caused congestion in the last few corners at several Grands Prix.

The FIA’s first solution: a maximum lap time

That is why the FIA ​​introduced a maximum lap time. Drivers must complete a lap within a certain time. If you don’t do this, you will receive a grid penalty of two places. So you can’t wait too long for a nice hole. In Brazil this resulted in penalties for Gasly, Ocon and Russell. The side effect of the maximum lap time is a traffic jam in the pit lane.

In Mexico, drivers stopped extra long to have a big gap before the outlap. After all, there was no rule in the big rule book about standing still in the pits. The FIA ​​also came up with an emergency solution for this. Drivers may stop between the end of the pit lane and the second safety car line (just after the pit exit). You are allowed to overtake stationary cars.

This was easy to do at Interlagos, because there are some bends between the pit exit and the safety car line. Unfortunately, you can’t use this rule everywhere. There are also circuits where the exit section of the pits is too narrow for overtaking or where the distance between the end of the pits and the start of the race track is too small.

Max Verstappen on the outlap rule in F1

That is why the FIA ​​indicates that this solution will only be applied in Brazil. It is not yet known what will happen to other jobs. Max Verstappen announced during the press conference after the Brazilian GP that he was done with the emergency rule. He calls the way you get onto the track ‘extremely dangerous’. He also expresses his dissatisfaction about the maximum lap time.

The maximum lap time creates ‘a mess’ according to Verstappen: ‘Look what happened in qualifying on Friday. Drivers took to the grass, including myself, to try to overtake other cars.’ Verstappen also does not know what the FIA ​​wants to achieve with it. One thing is clear: things cannot continue like this.

Max Verstappen was not waiting around for anyone when it came down to putting a crucial lap-time in for Shootout! 😅#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/umYY1HRrIp — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2023

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner also does not believe in emergency measures. According to him, F1 makes things far too complicated with the outlap rule and the sport needs to go back to basics. “We have to look at the real cause of the problem, because this is something that did not exist in Formula 1 for fifty years. So why is it a problem now?” Horner told Motorsport.com.

Expect more outlap issues in Vegas

As we write this, the first Las Vegas GP since 1982 will take place in a week’s time. The new street circuit poses several challenges and we expect traffic jams in the pit lane again. In Vegas you immediately arrive at the racing area when you leave the pits. So there is no time to stand aside and no place to overtake each other.

In addition, the F1 runs in the evening and at night. Around the evening and night, the mercury can drop below 10 degrees Celsius. Getting your tires warm is therefore difficult. Pirelli also does not know how the tires will react. A bright spot: the last sector consists of two long straight stretches where you can easily pass each other to create a gap. Maybe that will still help.