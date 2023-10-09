The 2023 Lusail race will be remembered for many aspects, although very few (or perhaps none) positive ones. The Grand Prix was also essentially boring, with the perception that first position was never in question, but in reality the gap between Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, second at the finish line, was only 4.8 secondsone of the minors throughout the season between a Red Bull and a non-Red Bull. Yet, the Qatari circuit is one of those that it matches the characteristics of the RB19 better, why such a limited advantage over direct opponents? We have identified a series of co-causes that we consider interesting, and which help to have a complete vision of what we are witnessing on track this year.

The morphology of the track makes opening the gap more complicated

The first aspect to highlight is the type of curves of the route. Lusail lacks truly low-speed corners, making the track all medium and high-speed curves. Even for the slowest corners the track provides trajectories always underwaywith progressive angles and no real phase of restart from low speeds or transit at idle speed. This significantly reduces the possibility of making a large difference on the stopwatch when all the cars I express their full potential for a simple physical question. Verstappen had already spoken about it at Silverstone, again in relation to the gap with McLaren, highlighting how, in fact, in high-speed corners it is more difficult to make a large difference on the time as the differences in speed translate into little time difference. In fact, if for a Formula 1 it is more difficult to find performance in fast corners, where many factors come into play, such as the load, balance and aerodynamic stability of the car, having more performance in slow sections builds an important chronometric difference much more quickly .

The tire rule prevented Red Bull from using its best weapon

To the morphology of the route we must add the maximum rpm rule on the tires requested by Pirelli and imposed by the Federation for this race. Having a maximum of 18 laps possible for each set of tires, the drivers had the opportunity to push practically to the maximum in every lap of competition. This he greatly concealed the Red Bull advantage on tire management which has often emerged throughout this season. In high degradation races, such as Hungary and Japan, Verstappen has always been able to make a significant difference by being able to maintain an initial pace slightly faster than the competition but with a decidedly lower tire degradation. As the laps go by, the differential between the Dutchman’s performance and that of his opponents it tended to widen being the three-time world champion more and more rubber available of rivals. In Lusail this did not happen, given the three mandatory stops. Having started with almost new rubber (17 laps available) allowed Verstappen to extend the first stint and build an advantage to manage towards the end of the race. The number 1 single-seater he never registered even one violation of the track limitsa sign that Verstappen was never really forced to force the pace, but the advantage he could count on was purely about speed on the flying lap, and not rubber, as is now common practice this year. It is no coincidence that the fastest lap of the racein 1:24.3 either just 541 thousandths slower than Friday’s pole lap, compared to 3.9 seconds, for example, in Budapest and even 5.3 seconds in Suzuka (with an average that is regularly around 3-4 seconds). The asphalt also played its role in leveling the teams on pure performance: the new surface of Lusail, smooth (like ice) allowed all the teams to lower the cars significantly to the ground, reducing the advantage a little of aerodynamics with high energy flows as the RB19 has demonstrated.

The incredible Verstappen standard

The sum of all these factors therefore prevented Verstappen and his Red Bull number 1 from taking off with the usual half-minute advantage over all his rivals, as seen in almost every race of the season. This is why it must be done further praise to the pilot, new three-time world champion, because he is always ready on all frontsthat there is a need for manage the tires better than opponents, by drive in the wet at a higher step, or of push as hard as in qualifying lap after lap. The 2023 world championship undoubtedly went to the most deserving driver on the grid at the moment. We’ll see if this incredible standard of Verstappen will remain unchanged in the years to come.