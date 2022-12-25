Why Verissimo isn’t on air today: the reason | December 25, Canale 5, Christmas

Why isn’t Verissimo today – Sunday 25 December 2022 – broadcast on Canale 5? We’ll tell you right away: today is Christmas so this afternoon the traditional appointment with Silvia Toffanin will not be broadcast. On the other hand, it is a day of great celebration so many people will spend it in company and will not watch TV. Yesterday, however, the program went on the air. Today, Christmas, Amici di Maria De Filippi also skips. When he returns? The appointment with Verissimo should return with new episodes and interviews after the Christmas holidays. Today, Sunday 25 December, for Christmas Canale 5 will first show the film The Blind Side from 2pm instead of Amici and then from 4.45pm the Christmas film Christmas at the Palace.

