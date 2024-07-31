With just over three months to go until the next presidential elections in USAthe contest between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and the Former Republican President Donald Trump could be affected by the outcome of the recent elections in Venezuelawhich ended with A narrow victory for Nicolás Maduro.

Voters’ inclination towards a candidate can be drastically altered by the side effects of certain situations. Recently, the latest polls on the race for the presidency in the United States showed a slight advantage for the Democratic Party after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden’s candidacy, but the The position of the ruling party may suffer a new setback following the results of the Venezuelan elections.

An article published days ago by the media CNN He revealed the influence that Maduro’s victory could have in the elections due to the anti-immigrant rhetoric of the Republican candidate, who has repeatedly questioned the immigration policies of the current administration. According to a survey conducted by Venezuelan firm ORC Consultores, more than 18 percent of Venezuelan citizens were considering emigrating in the event of a possible Maduro victory.

In that sense, the Venezuelans comprise the second largest group of migrants detained by officials from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) with more than 250,000 arrestsa number that is five times higher than the amount recorded in 2020.

The massive immigration of citizens from different Latin American countries in 2023 preceded the Executive order issued by Biden to mitigate illegal immigrationwhich was not enough to erase the image that voters have of his intervention at the border, and even less so with Trump’s repeated attacks on his border policy.

US statements on Venezuelan elections

Since Maduro’s victory in Venezuela, both the United Nations Organization (UN), like the United States and other countries, asked the Council Venezuelan National Electoral Commission to publish the official results of the electionsSecretary of State Anthony Blinken also expressed the US government’s concern in this regard.

“We have serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people. It is critical that every vote is counted fairly and transparently and that election officials share information promptly with the opposition and independent observers.”he said in his official statement, following numerous allegations of fraud against the electoral process in Venezuela.