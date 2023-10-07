The massive arrival of Venezuelans to the border of Texas, a Republican state, and the overflow of shelters in Democratic cities such as New York and Chicago have managed to unite the voices of politicians from both parties against the President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.

What local leaders have described as a “crisis”, which has even led to the declaration of a “state of emergency”, has become one of the major issues in the country’s national politics one year before the elections.

And President Biden has been forced to take action with two surprising decisions in search of a turnaround.

First, the construction of 32 km of border fences was announced in a sector of southern Texas where migrants, mostly Venezuelans, have found an easier way to enter US territory.

Biden is thus once again betting on a strategy for which his predecessor, Donald Trump, perhaps once again a rival in the 2024 presidential elections, was famous.

That has earned him criticism for resorting to something he said he would never do.

Then, the White House announced that it will restart the repatriation of undocumented Venezuelan migrants directly to Caracas, something made possible by a new understanding between the governments of both countries after years of broken relations.

At the heart of these changes is a new strategy of the Biden government.

“There is a bipartisan consensus in the United States regarding the concern about increased migration. That is why we have seen that the Biden government has adopted this decision [de la repatriación directa]”, Geoff Ramsey, director for Venezuela of WOLA, an analysis center based in Washington, tells BBC Mundo.

Analyst Leslie Vinjamuri, director of the US and Americas program at the Chatham House think tank, agrees with this: “The president has been working on this issue in a very conservative way for a long time, unable to achieve comprehensive immigration reform. . “Now I think he is facing a very serious crisis in real terms and he is facing a very difficult political scenario in Washington.”

But how did this wave of Venezuelans originate and what impact is it having in the US to become a problem for Biden?

The great waves of Venezuelans

Venezuelans have arrived en masse in the last three years to the United States.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nearly 200,000 migrants were detained in September on the border with Mexico and 50,000 of them were Venezuelans. That is, one in four.

CBP data also shows that there have been four waves since the pandemic: in December 2021 (24,764), September 2022 (33,749) and April (29,731) and the record number in September of this year.

Millions of men, women and children have left Venezuela for more than a decade due to the serious economic and humanitarian crisis that has been experienced in the country. The majority had chosen to settle in South American countries, but their economic situation did not improve much.

“What we have seen in recent months is that with the reduction of economic opportunities in Latin America there has been a wave of Venezuelans who initially fled to countries like Colombia, Ecuador or Peru who are now leaving once again for the United States,” he explains. Ramsey.

Like other migrants, Venezuelans have chosen to cross the border without documents and request asylum or some type of protection that allows them to be safe and obtain a work permit and access to public services.

But by arriving in such large numbers, it has created a problem at the border and other cities where they have arrived en masse.

A problem beyond the border

The territory of Texas, governed by Republican Greg Abbott, covers 50% of the US border with Mexico and its border cities are the most sought after for crossing into US territory.

The record of migrants turning themselves in to the US authorities to obtain asylum or some protection that allows them to work has caused the infrastructure to receive them to become saturated.

In recent years, this has generated a confrontation between the Republican governor and the Democratic president. In a move not seen before, Abbott paid for buses and even planes to take migrants to Democratic-controlled cities.

Abbot, who like the Republicans calls for more funds for border security and a strong hand, sought to ensure that the so-called “immigration problem” was also transferred to Democratic strongholds.

And he achieve it.

More than 120,000 migrants arrived in New York in the last year. It is estimated that about half are Venezuelans. That has pushed the ability to provide shelter to the limit, Mayor Eric Adams has warned. Public services, he points out, have been affected in a city that is obliged to provide services to migrants.

Adams even visited several South American countries to understand the immigration crisis that has his city many thousands of kilometers to the north on edge.

Chicago is another Democratic city where thousands of migrants have arrived on buses. Given the saturation of shelters, many are sleeping on the streets.

New York Mayor Adams, a Democrat, blamed the federal and state governments, both of his party, for not providing enough help to the city to offer housing and other social services to newcomers.

Under the slogan “Let them work,” Adams and other Democratic leaders called for more budget to cover assistance to migrants and the construction of new infrastructure.

And Biden listened to them.

Biden’s solutions

Faced with this pressure, the White House has made decisions that directly and indirectly focus on Venezuelan migrants.

In September, it granted the benefit of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to almost half a million Venezuelans, a protection that offers legal status and work permits to beneficiaries who entered the US until the July 31st.

Never before have so many people been offered TPS, which can be seen in Venezuela and other countries as an incentive for the possibility that new migrants will also have this protection in the future.

And this week the administration announced construction of a new section of the border wall in south Texas, a signature Trump policy that Biden has vowed to stop.

And then the White House reported the resumption of direct repatriations of all Venezuelan migrants who cross the border undocumented and do not have a justification to stay.

When asked what motivated the US government to resume deportations of Venezuelans, a White House official justified it by saying that it is one of the consequences of crossing illegally and that it applies to other migrants.

“Those consequences include direct repatriation to their countries. Until this week, Venezuela was not accepting direct repatriations, but based on the agreement reached, these repatriations will begin. We now do them to Venezuela, but also to other countries that have complicated situations, such as Haiti and Cuba, and other countries,” she said in a press conference.

The White House assures that the US has admitted more than 130,000 Venezuelans through “secure channels”such as the request for appointments for CBP immigration processes and the humanitarian “parole” that has allowed the arrival of Venezuelans who have a sponsor in the United States.

Migration in an election year

As in the last two presidential elections, the issue of border security is one of the big issues that confront Democrats and Republicans in a country that has failed to approve immigration reform that establishes clear rules.

But it is also a problem that is among the concerns of Americans in general, according to various surveys.

“Immigration remains one of the most important issues for the US electorate, so it makes political sense to address this issue in an election year,” says Ramsey.

Biden is seeking re-election in 2024 and, as Leslie Vinjamuri warns, the president has not been able to provide a solution with a comprehensive reform due to the lack of consensus in Congress.

His announcement of the expansion of the border wall attracted criticism from Democrats who, from the Trump administration, oppose this policy, considering it ineffective.

Meanwhile, Trump, who leads the preference polls for Republican candidates, maintains the issue as one of his main objectives in his hypothetical return to the White House and does not miss any opportunity to focus it against the current president.

“Will Joe Biden apologize to me and the United States for taking so long to take action… I will wait for his apology!” he said Thursday after the announcement of the new section of the border wall.

As in the last two presidential campaigns, migrants have been left in the middle of political disputes. Before it was the Mexicans, then the Central Americans and now the Venezuelans.

And the fact that thousands of them now face the possibility of deportation to Venezuela leaves them unprotected in the face of the serious problems they are fleeing.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for the US to ensure that deported Venezuelans have the opportunity to request asylum, which is an obligation under international law,” says Ramsey.

“No one who has a credible fear of facing torture, persecution or arbitrary detention should be deported to Venezuela.”

Many are also fleeing economic difficulties and they are the ones who will now have a little more difficulty staying in the United States.

