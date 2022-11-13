The IFurinary infectionscommonly known as bad urineare those that originate in the urinary system, including the bladder and the urethra.

Urinary tract infections can occur in anyone, but are more common in those with a vulva.

There are two types of urinary infections, cystitis and urethritis. The first is an infection in the bladder, and urethritis occurs in the urethra.

If not treated properly, these infections can spread to the kidneys.

Why does urine sickness occur?

Bacteria found in the genital area and anus can be drawn into the urethra and pass into the bladder, causing urinary tract infection..

Generally, this exchange of bacteria occurs during sexual intercourse, although it is not the only way. Urinary tract infections caused by chlamydia, gonorrhea, and other bacteria may also occur.

Anything that brings bacteria into your urethra can cause it. Prolonged use of antibiotics, resisting the urge to urinate, not emptying the bladder completely when peeing, wearing tight underwear or not removing moisture from intimate areas when drying are other habits that favor urine infections.

Having bacteria in the bladder does not always mean there is an infection. Like the intestine, the bladder has bacteria and other microorganisms necessary for its health and proper function.

Between the Possible signs of a urinary tract infection are:

A burning or painful sensation when you urinate

Feeling the need to urinate more often than usual

Feeling the urge to urinate but not being able to do so

lose a little urine

Cloudy, dark, foul-smelling, or bloody urine

You should see a doctor when you have painful urination, but these infections usually go away on their own if you’re healthy.

To avoid bad urine, it is recommended to wash the genital area externally before and after intercourse. In addition, it is advisable to urinate after sexual intercourse to eliminate possible bacteria.

We recommend you read:

When it comes to cleaning, doing it from front to back is better. It is also recommended to drink plenty of fluids, maintain good intimate hygiene and not leave the genitals wet when drying.