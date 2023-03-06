Home page politics

Bakhmut in Donbass remains heavily contested in the Ukraine war. Despite pressure from Russian troops, Ukrainian forces are holding on to the city.

Munich/Bachmut – The Russian military is apparently struggling with a serious material crisis. And yet the attackers in the Ukraine war in the Donbass are putting a lot of pressure on the frontline town of Bakhmut.

Donbass: Ukrainian army does not want to give up Bakhmut – despite Russian encirclement

According to ZDF, only one street should serve as a supply route for the Ukrainian troops in the city, which would also be the only possibility for a retreat, while Wagner mercenaries are reportedly gradually surrounding Bachmut.

Nevertheless, Ukraine does not give up the strategically important city, which is considered the last bulwark before the big cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. This fact alone is a reason for perseverance. According to one analysis, there is a second one: inflicting as many casualties on the enemy as possible.

The American New York Times reports, citing Ukrainian commanders, that they want to hold the positions as long as possible. So that the opponent goes weakened in coming fights. “The task of our troops in Bakhmut is to inflict as many casualties on the enemy as possible,” said Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Volodymyr Nazarenko, for example, on NV Radio: “Every meter of Ukrainian land costs the enemy hundreds of lives. The enemy is trying to advance and launching attacks not just every day but almost every hour.”

War in Ukraine: Is the Ukrainian army preparing an offensive after Bakhmut?

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Russian troops are losing up to 500 men to death or wounds every day near Bakhmut. The Ukrainians had already used the same strategy in the summer of 2022 in the battles for Sieverodonetsk and Lysychansk, writes the New York Times in an analysis.

The twin cities in the Luhansk region were held for weeks despite Russian superiority – with high losses in the three-digit range per day. However, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Command East, Serhiy Cherevaty, the Ukrainian delaying tactics significantly weakened the Russian army on this front section, making the counteroffensive in the fall possible in the first place.

Bakhmut: Ukrainian forces hold Donbass city against Russian attack

According to estimates, Bachmut should actually fall at the end of February. Among other things, ZDF repeatedly reported that the fall of the completely destroyed Donbass city was imminent. Wagner mercenaries had recently almost completely surrounded the remaining defenders. Ukrainian soldiers post videos of bitter house-to-house fighting on the Moto LIFE YouTube channel.

A video shows a Ukrainian soldier shooting down a moving Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a rocket launcher. According to information from Kiev, up to 300 Russian artillery shells hit the concrete desert every day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited soldiers, some seriously wounded, who had previously fought in Bakhmut in a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Bakhmut in Donbass: costly battles between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv calculates according to the New York Times with the fact that if Bakhmut falls, the fighting will shift to the nearest town of Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian armed forces are already setting up and expanding positions there. The General Staff therefore hopes that the Russian units, like last summer, are so weak that there is the possibility of a counter-offensive. Until then, the fighting in Bachmut is likely to continue to result in losses – on both sides. (pm)