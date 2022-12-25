Home page politics

Russia wants to shut down Ukraine’s energy supply. The common Soviet legacy is both a curse and a blessing for Kyiv. Even Putin could do it.

Munich – Ukraine also experienced bloody rocket attacks over the Christmas holidays. But one of the main problems people face in the Russian war of aggression is the supply of electricity and heat: For weeks now, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to reports, there is sometimes chaos, on the streets, in apartment blocks, in everyday school life.

According to research by the daily mirror a kind of historical stair joke: it has to do with a heritage from the Soviet Union that seems to be both a blessing and a curse. The war in terms of energy supply could also offer another twist. Russia itself could, according to the Washington Post stagger towards a problem.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv benefits from the “militaristic thinking” of the Soviets – and still suffers

Apparently, the fact that the electricity network operator Ukrenergo was in the process of replacing the outdated technology in the country’s substations just at the beginning of the invasion is a good thing for Ukraine. Transformers that were actually freshly decommissioned could now be reinstalled and put into operation, reports the daily mirror. “They are 40 years old and not particularly efficient, but they work,” said Kiev energy market expert Dennis Sakva. A fortunate circumstance is that the old equipment has not yet been recycled as planned.

In addition, there is apparently another planning specific to the post-Soviet space. “The Ukrainian energy system is still designed for high resilience from Soviet times in the event of war,” political scientist Andreas Umland told the newspaper. The country is now benefiting from the “very militaristic” thinking of the Soviet Union. The capacity of the network is sufficient for a multiple of the power consumption at peak times.

The Soviet Union invested heavily in Ukraine’s power grid – here a worker stands in the control room of a Ukrainian power plant in 1952. © IMAGO/Arkadyi Shaikhet

Nevertheless, it could become even tighter for the Ukrainian power supply. Because the reservoir of old equipment is also exhausted. Ukrenergo boss Volodimir Kudritskyj spoke at the beginning of last week Interview with the portal voanews.com of more than 1,000 Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on energy infrastructure to date. There does not seem to be an end in sight at the moment – ​​despite reports that the Russian arsenal is thinning out. A possible blackout is Moscow’s last resort to force Ukraine to negotiate, the Ukrenergo boss claimed.

This is where the dark side of the common history comes into play: Moscow is apparently very familiar with the structure of the networks. Russia’s goal is “to cause as much suffering as possible,” said Kudritskyj. “And they use very clear strategies to do as much damage to the power grid as possible. This leads us to believe that energy specialists are advising them on target selection.” Reports of highly targeted attacks, including on civilian targets, have been circulating for some time.

Energy problems could flourish for Putin: Russia’s Soviet-era network is apparently crumbling

But while Kudritskyj spoke optimistically of a modernization boost for the Ukrainian energy supply, problems with ailing technology could arise in Russia – at least that’s what they think American Washington Post. Recently, for example, a gas pipeline burst outside the gates of St. Petersburg, and power outages left tens of thousands of people in Russia in the dark.

Poorly maintained infrastructure is a persistent problem in Russia: it is “the result of Soviet-era systems in need of repair, decades of rampant corruption and the prioritization of defense and security spending, and the development of major cities rather than regional cities.” The Russian Senator Andrei Shevchenko has put the investment requirement in 2021 at four trillion rubles, the equivalent of 53 billion euros – and activists from the city of Omsk are already complaining about 40,000 households without a functioning gas supply.

Russia itself facing energy problem? Critics see “tipping point” for Putin

According to the article, Western sanctions could exacerbate the problem. The whole system could “fall apart very quickly,” said political scientist Nikolai Petrov of the British think tank Chatham House. “Russia’s measure of patience is absolutely exhausted and any drop could break the camel’s back and lead to protests and riots,” he warned, referring to President Vladimir Putin’s power.

Former Russian Deputy Energy Minister and current opposition politician Vladimir Milov did not want to go that far in an interview with the Washington Post. “There will be a tipping point,” he said. “There is a wave of negative influences from different quarters: Russia’s economic isolation, sanctions and infrastructure problems. It won’t provoke protests on its own, but it plays into a general sense of discontent.”

At the same time, Putin support and Gruppe Wagner founders Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly aligned with the remaining oligarchs in the country. So the Kremlin could face difficult months – as could Ukraine. (fn)