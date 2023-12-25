Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Starting this year, Ukraine is moving Orthodox Christmas from January 7th to December 25th. What's behind it?

Kyiv – Amid the Russian onslaught that has been ongoing for nearly two years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a Christmas message to the nation on Christmas Eve. In the video message, he assured people that evil will ultimately be defeated and darkness will depart. Zelensky called for people to pray together for freedom, victory and Ukraine.

The president paid special tribute to the families who will once again have to celebrate without their husbands, sons and fathers fighting on the front lines. A special thank you went to the Ukrainian soldiers who are spending Christmas in the trenches at the front. At the same time, new explosions were reported in the Odessa region caused by Russian drone attacks.

The ongoing fighting in the Ukraine war has now led Kiev to move the Orthodox Christmas from January 7th to December 25th. In Kiev, the German pastor Wolfgang Heldt-Meyerding led a Christmas service for the second time in which he emphasized the longing for peace and remembered the victims of the war. Germans and Ukrainians found comfort in common prayer.

Ukrainian Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas on December 25th this year. © -/Ukrinform/dpa

Relocation of Christmas in Ukraine as a rift with Russia

The Postponement of Christmas reflects the growing divide between the churches in Kiev and Moscow. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine broke away from Moscow. In some cases, this had already happened in 2019, years after Russia annexed Crimea. Before the Russian attack in 2022, however, there was no majority in Ukraine to postpone Christmas.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, spoke of a “local turning point”. Many believers support Kiev's decision to celebrate Christmas on December 25 as a symbol of distancing itself from Russia.

Also German churches dedicated Christmas sermons to the wars in Ukraine and in Israel. Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck emphasized the tragic reality that Christians are fighting against Christians in Ukraine. Despite the holiday, fighting continues in Ukraine, particularly in the Avdiivka region of Donetsk Oblast. People experience a second Christmas in the shadow of war, while the hope for peace lives on. (jek/dpa)