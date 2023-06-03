Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, He acknowledged this Friday that it will be “impossible” for his country to join NATO – something that kyiv insistently demands – before the war with Russia ends.

“Joining NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine […] but we understand that we will not drag a single NATO country into a war,” he declared. Zelensky during a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis.

“Therefore, we understand that we will not become a member of NATO while this war lasts, not because we don’t want to, but because it is impossible,” he added.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Zelensky has not stopped pressing for his country to join as soon as possible the Atlantic Alliance and the European Union.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian president urged European leaders, meeting at a summit in Moldova, to strengthen his support for Ukraine and put aside “doubts” about his country’s accession to NATO.

The Alliance, although in principle it has shown itself to be favorable to the eventual accession of the former Soviet republic, has not yet announced any calendar in this regard, for fear of an escalation with Moscow.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said in April that the priority for Ukraine should be to win the war.

The organization plans to discuss the question of this possible incorporation during the summit to be held in Lithuania in July.

Western countries already provide billions of dollars in military and financial aid to Ukraine, crucial to its war efforts.

AFP