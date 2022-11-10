Influential party leaders blame him for the loss of decisive seats for having selected denialist and “low-quality” candidates, while a rising Ron DeSantis tarnishes the image of the tycoon as a dominant figure.
Donald Trump’s advisers are beginning to insist that he delay his launch in the race for the presidency of the United States in 2024. His team considers that the date foreseen by the Republican leader to make this announcement, next Tuesday, is not the most adequate after the tight results achieved by the republi
#Trump #starting #fall #favor #Republicans
Leave a Reply