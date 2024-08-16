Donald Trump is now trying his hand at inflation. The change in the Democratic house that is forcing him to chase, at least according to the latest polls, Kamal Harris, is forcing him to find new electoral strategies. And the issues on which the confidence indicator seems to lean in his favor are essentially two: the economy and the management of immigration.

The price expert

And so The Donald yesterday gave life to two shows for the use and consumption of his voters, which however also left ample space for his detractors and opponents. At the press conference held at the Trump Golf Club in New Jerseythe Republican candidate stood next to a table piled high with supermarket groceries, with signs highlighting the price increases since his presidency. Among cartons of eggs, instant coffee, jugs of milk, cookies and cereals, the tycoon turned his attention in particular to the latter. While he was talking about 2020, he paused and exclaimed: “I haven’t seen Cheerios in a long time. I’m going to take them back to my cottage.”

An outburst that immediately prompted a question from the journalists present: “Mr. Trump, when was the last time you went grocery shopping?” It is not far-fetched to assume that it was in the Seventies… The fact is that the former president and aspiring president did not answer and left the journalists to observe the food products on display.

The Tic Tac Boomerang

That American consumers are suffering from rising prices is still a factor, even though the Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that annual inflation had reached its lowest level in three years in July: the latest sign that the peak prices reached in the last four decades are easing. Trump has decided that this is a horse worth riding, and so here he is again in front of microphones and cameras with two packs of mints, the well-known Tic Tacs. In his right hand, the classic format and in his left the mini one (which is nothing more than another line of the product): “This is inflation!” he stressed, indicating that on one side there are the products of the Trump era and on the other those born from the “shrinkflation” caused by the Biden administration. Easy Game had a few hours after Jimi Fallon in making fun of him on his The Tonight Show.

Trump also wanted to highlight how lucky Tic Tac was to be mentioned by him: “This is the greatest commercial they’ve ever had.” Probably forgetting that when in 2016 Access Hollywood published the infamous video in which the then president bragged about how he conquered women (“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy …”), the company distanced itself by writing on Twitter that “Tic Tac respects all women. We believe that the recent statements and behavior (of Trump, ed.) are completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”



