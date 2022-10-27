We fear every day that technology will catch up with us. That when you blink twice, your garage door doesn’t go up, but the dishwasher starts its eco program, for example. Fortunately, with the persistent chip shortage, it is not that far yet. At Toyota, they also still suffer from the shortages.

Toyota is replacing half of their ‘smart’ keys with old-fashioned keys on new cars in Japan. They do this according to Reuters ‘for as long as they need it’. The brand said in a statement: “As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is an interim measure in order to be able to deliver cars to customers as quickly as possible.”

What is the difference?

Instead of two so-called smart keys, customers now receive one smart key and one key that is somewhat dumber. You can leave the smart key in your pocket when unlocking. With the spare key you now just have to press the button on the key to unlock everything. The second smart key will be delivered as soon as there are more chips.

At the beginning of this year, Toyota hoped to produce 9.7 million cars, but the brand has lowered its expectations. Not because there is no demand, but because the chip shortage prevents them from producing as hard as they would like. It is not known whether Toyota will also replace the spare key in the Netherlands for a less beautiful one.