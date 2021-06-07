Question: Doctor, I am 49 years old and I am always imagining ugly things that can happen to me or my family. It is as if more than living in the present I am always worried about my future. My clinician told me that this is why I suffer from hypertension and sleep poorly. Heriberto Gonzales. Villa Devoto, CABA.

Through thousands of years, the evolution of the human being allowed, among other changes, to increase the size of the cerebral cortex and thus develop the ability to think and imagine the future.

It is a key difference with respect to other species of animals, who live only in the present, without any anticipation that frightens them since, once a situation of momentary danger is overcome, they continue with their usual life.

The larger size of the cerebral cortex is the reason that man is the most intelligent, imaginative animal with the ability to anticipate events and dangers even before they appear.

This allows you to plan, create methods to achieve certain objectives, foresee possible obstacless and embark on the pursuit of planned goals.

For this, a fundamental resource is available, which is fantasy, a mental faculty to represent, through the imagination, events or future events that do not yet belong to the realm of reality.

From childhood we have the ability to fantasize. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Fantasy that can be both conscious and unconscious.

From childhood, we have the ability to fantasize, which serves a wide variety of situations related to development and thus generates a wide range of possible and creative behaviors.

Any individual aware of the negative that could happen to him (always alert, with fear or anguishing thoughts) alters his body balance. Norberto Abdala, psychiatrist

The ability to fantasize

However, this ability to fantasize can also cause many people to suffer a lot for them, if they confuse or fail to differentiate that one thing is fantasy and another is reality, thus creating fictitious and negative eventual dangers.

It is not the same to be a writer of a fantasy genre than a person tortured with the fantasy of having cancer.

Being redundant, fantasy is fantastic, and it becomes a problem when instead of inducing projects it generates worries.

This anticipation mechanism is not free since the brain does not differentiate what it is imagining from what is actually happening.

As an example, the sexual fantasy of being with an eventual partner generates the same reactions organic than if it were happening.



A concern can be useful or cause damage to health. Photo: Shutterstock.

Any individual pending the negative that could happen to him (always alert, with fearful or distressing thoughts) it alters its body balance since the organism is neither designed nor prepared so that the overload of nervous tension remains activated for a long time.

In the event that this occurs, it inevitably generates a physical or emotional illness.

In other words, a concern may be helpful to foresee positive future circumstances or, on the contrary, generate serious damage to health.

In the latter case, various reactions are triggered that produce nervous, hormonal and immune wear and tear that predispose to the development of physical and / or emotional conditions.

Therefore, the symptomatic consequences can be multiple: fatigue, insomnia, hypertension, asthma, allergies, pain, obesity, arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, anxiety, depression, panic, among many others.

