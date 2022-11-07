Why Tonight everything is possible today is not on the air: the reason

Why tonight everything is possible today – Monday 7 November 2022 – is not broadcast on Rai 2? We tell you right away: the program does not air simply because the season is over. No cancellation or momentary program change. Indeed, the show hosted by Stefano Di Martino had a considerable success in terms of ratings and will soon be back on the air.

Tonight everything is possible is a program written by Stefano Santucci, Paolo Mariconda, Gian Luca Belardi, Riccardo Cassini, Annalisa Montaldo, Marco Pantaleo, Esther Rem Picci, Francesco Ricchi, Stefano Sarcinelli. Directed by Sergio Colabona. There are many tests and games in which the various guests have to try their hand, starting with the inevitable Inclined Room, with improvised sketches on its 22.5 degree inclined floor. Other games include Step Burger, Get behind me dance, Lip follow, Cordless mime and Do re hurts me. The dark room has been added to these great classics, a room visible only thanks to infrared cameras. In the cast of Tonight everything is possible 2022-2023 have been confirmed: Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and imitator Vincenzo De Lucia. They were joined by episode by episode many different guests.

Streaming and tv

We have seen why Tonight everything is possible does not go on air, but where to see or review the various episodes on TV and streaming? The program was broadcast from 26 September 2022 at 9.30 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in streaming on demand through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.