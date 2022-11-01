Why today Morgane – Brilliant Detective 2 does not air: the reason

Why is Morgane – Brilliant Detective 2 not broadcast on Rai 1 today, Tuesday 1 November 2022? Simple, last Tuesday the last episode, the grand finale, of the second season was broadcast. In fact, the other Rai 1 fiction, Survivors, will be broadcast on Rai 1 tonight. Many are now wondering if there will be a Morgane – brilliant Detective 3. We tell you right away: yes, there will be a third season. Filming took place in the Hauts-de-France region this summer. The third season will consist of eight new episodes and will debut in spring 2023. In Italy, the series is broadcast will be broadcast on Rai 1.

The writers for the new season have promised new cases that will hold the attention of the public. Pierre Laugier, co-producer of the series, revealed acrobatic sequences and stated in this regard: “We maintain a high level of requirements and we want to go even further in artistic ambition, whether it is the diversity of the settings, the staging of the inner flashes of Morgane ”. The episode cases will concern, among other things, mysterious deaths set in the world of music, in a prison, in an Ashram – a place of meditation in the Indian tradition -, in a special medical institution.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen why tonight Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 does not go on the air, but where to see or review the various episodes of the second season on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.