Today is Good Friday, which is still kind of a silly name if you know why the day is on the calendar. In Germany they call the day Karfreitag. And while in the beginning it had nothing to do with cars or carts, over the years it has become an important day for fans of the Nürburgring. And that is why you may not want to go there.

Karfreitag or Good Friday is the craziest day on and especially around the Nürburgring. In Germany it is an important holiday and many people are off. Yes, she does. And what do car enthusiasts do when they have a day off anyway? Then they go to the Nürburgring. Traditionally, it’s one of the busiest days of the year around the Green Hell – and it’s a real madhouse.

On Good Friday to the Nürburgring

As far as we are concerned, this busyness around Good Friday is a very good reason to stay home today. The roads around the Nordschleife are also not necessarily designed for the huge crowds, so you will be stuck in traffic everywhere. In addition, there are many police checks and the officers there are quite German. Not a problem if you drive a completely standard Opel Agila, but we’re guessing not.

And if you have found a nice spot to look at, it can go either way. There will be a lot of traffic on the track, which is nice to see, but the crowds also mean more accidents. You may often stare at an empty piece of asphalt. It can sometimes take a while, especially if several cars are involved.

And if you want to drive yourself during Cartfreitag?

You have to wait a long time to get on the Nordschleife and to get off again. It is also very busy on the track, so you have to be careful. If you want to do nice laps, it might not be the best day, but it can be fun to drive in heavy traffic and overtake a lot. Incidentally, Sunday seems to be a good day again, because people then visit relatives.

Keep in mind that every driver with a driving license is allowed to enter the Ring. The more people drive on the Nürburgring, the more people without experience are among them. It is certainly not a risk-free day – but it is fun. Check out the video below to see how busy it can be during Karfreitag.