Cooking & eatingIt is quite cold in our country and there is snow in many places. It sounds crazy, but then it’s perfect weather for a kitchen job: defrosting your freezer.

For Els Jacobs, professional organizer and tidying book author, it is clear: there is no better time to defrost your freezer than when it is quite cold. “Then you don’t need a dear neighbor to temporarily accommodate your things. You also don’t need a cool box. You can simply put the contents of your freezer outside in bags. Very handy.”

How often you should defrost your freezer is always a matter of debate. It is always good to do it regularly, says Jacobs. "Six times a year, some experts say, but I don't think anyone does," she says. "But it's cool to thaw it every now and then." Jacobs, the driving force behind The Household Coach, continues twice a year. If you have a low-frost refrigerator that doesn't bother you as much from growing ice, that's more than enough," she says. "Once a quarter is exemplary."

That layer of ice is annoying, the professional organizer knows. “It takes extra energy to keep your freezer at the right temperature, you sometimes can’t close your drawers properly and eventually you can’t close the door of your freezer anymore.”

1 Remove the plug from the socket. Open the freezer door.

2 Take the food out of your freezer and put it in bags in the garden, on the balcony or in the unheated storage room or shed.

3 Place a drip tray in the bottom of your freezer to collect the defrosted water. A large towel is also possible.

4 Wait for all ice to thaw.

5 Impatient? Then put a pan of hot water in your freezer. Then it will defrost faster. You can also use your hair dryer. That also speeds up thawing.

6 Is the ice starting to come off? Then you can carefully (!) pry off the ice with a wooden spatula.

7 Once all the ice has cleared from your freezer, wipe the insides with a mixture of water and baking soda. It degreases, disinfects and has no smell. You can also use cleaning soda. You can buy both baking soda and cleaning soda at the supermarket or drugstore.

8 Dry the inside with a clean dry tea towel.

9 Put the plug in the socket, wait until the temperature has dropped to minus 18 degrees and then put your food back in.

“Then your job is done,” says Jacobs. “Don’t forget to take the outside with you while you’re working on the baking soda.”

