The GP weekend in Las Vegas should have been a bull’s eye for the F1 bosses. Instead, they got a lot of headaches yesterday after the first free practice. Once all the wells were filled, VT2 was postponed by two and a half hours. Hopefully for Liberty Media, Saturday will go as planned. Let’s start with the 3rd free practice in Las Vegas.

Yesterday teams and drivers wanted to be outside as much as possible, but that appears not to be the case now. After fifteen minutes in FP3, half of the field has not yet set a time. The large absence probably has to do with the time of day and the associated temperature. Qualifying will be at 9 a.m. Dutch time and the race will start tomorrow at 7 a.m. It is now slightly colder than during qualifying and the race.

Albon loses a wheel

At the end of the third practice session in Vegas, Alexander Albon hits the wall hard. In turn five, a sharp bend to the right after a straight stretch, the Williams has too much speed. Albon hits the wall with his left front and left back. He can continue driving for a while, but then the left rear wheel comes loose and Albon has to park his car.

Albon’s crash raises a red flag and also means the end of training. As a result, several teams do not get the opportunity to practice another qualifying round. The last ones to do so are high in the rankings. So don’t take the results below too seriously.

Red Bull vs Ferrari

Red Bull and Ferrari have different battle plans for the 3rd free practice in Las Vegas. Verstappen and Pérez first test how good the speed is over one lap on the soft tire and later the softs to use for a longer period of time. Both Sainz and Leclerc have used the same set of mediums for a long time. A quick lap up softs won’t happen. So it is difficult to get a good comparison of the cars for qualifying.

If we had to gamble – it’s the weekend in Vegas after all – we’d put our money on Ferrari in qualifying. The timing of your fastest qualifying lap is going to be an important factor. Every second the track seems to get many times faster. Starting a lap as late as possible can save you a few tenths.

Behind them, the teams are so close together that we dare not make any predictions. Sainz will not compete for victory. He received a penalty of ten places because he had to have a battery installed after his encounter with the manhole cover. It is the third battery he has used this year, and that is one too many.

Results of the 3rd free practice of Las Vegas

Russell Piastri Sargeant Verstappen Pérez Albon Alonso Hamilton Bottas Magnussen Norris Hulkenberg Stroll Ocon Zhou Leclerc Sainz Tsunoda Gasly Ricciardo

What time does F1 start in Las Vegas?

Saturday

Qualification: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 7:00 am