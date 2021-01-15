In the videos of Tik Tok no one demands the most beautiful photo, the most beautiful background cuqui, the perfect smile … “Agile stories are told, with music and dance. When I discovered it, I said to myself: ‘I’m going to take advantage of it to give some serious information.’ And it worked. At first, only teenagers followed me, so acne was a recurring issue. Later the age of my followers increased, but the skin continues to be a concern in vogue, especially because of its deterioration due to the use of the masks. I’ve also done something about psoriasis, because I suffer from it myself ”. Speaks Alvaro Fernandez, skininfluencer (a skin care prescriber, although he deals with health issues in general), a 33-year-old who triumphs in the latest social network (the one in which we all pretend to be Rosalía).

If there are those who divide 2020 into January, February and coronavirus, the most optimistic opt for January, February and Tik Tok. Deep down, it’s a bit the same, because it all started when they sent us home to protect us from infection. “In the month of March, with the quarantine, Tik Tok was the most downloaded application in the world. And the content on facial care on all social networks skyrocketed ”, Anjara Santiago surprised, chief digital manager from L’Oréal Cosmética Activa Western Europe. Dermatologists, pharmacists and other experts determined to teach us how to use micellar water well sneaked in among skilled dancers. And his advice penetrated. Whether because of the time we had left, the closure of beauty centers or the need to look handsome in such unfortunate times, self-care began a golden stage that has not yet ended, with a new breed of prescribers on the front line.

Sonia Pavlicevic, global social media manager in Isdin, thus defines the tiktokers: “They are people who may not be good at taking the beautiful Instagram photo, but with an amazing ability to count things. AND they do it with music, yes, but also with great depth. Pharmacists with a million followers ?! You will not see it in another social network ”. Fernández has 499,500, to be exact (on Instagram, alone 125,000). “I started last June, but I don’t consider myself influencer. I am a pharmacist who gives advice on what he knows, ”he says. During the day, he works in a pharmacy in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). In the afternoons, record clips in which mix rosacea and bad bunny. Brands have been interested in him. And he warns: “I do not promote anything that I do not know before and already know that it works.”

A business that dodges the crisis

According to him report influence of the company specialized in its measurement Traackr, beauty reigned among company sponsored posts on social media in 2020. But not in all its aspects. In fact, “fewer posts, compared to 2019, in all categories, except skin care, which increased by 13% ”. Analysts also associate the rise of the movement clean skins at the beginning of the quarantine. And if they compare influencers assets, messages, engagement (fidelity) and viewing of videos on skin hygiene (on any social network) with makeup and hair care, the superiority of the former has no discussion. In addition, settle the report, Tik Tok is the absolute queen, and the only platform where the sponsored content on fashion and beauty has increased: almost double than in 2019, while on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter there have been drops of between the 17% and 65%.

Among the companies that have opted the most for it, Traackr highlights CeraVe, the brand of products with ceramides for cleaning and basic hydration of the skin, from the L’Oréal group. Santiago, responsible for your strategy on-line in Spain, he states: “Our sales have increased 95% compared to the previous year. And Tik Tok has undoubtedly contributed to this. ” Although their products were already a phenomenon in the United States, they arrived in our country thanks to skininfluencers who mentioned their lotions organically (without paying), says Santiago, who sees on this platform a more entertaining way to communicate in front of an Instagram, for example, that is recreated in the packaging or the texture. “At Tik Tok there are 10-year-old girls and boys who know how to do a facial cleansing routine perfectly,” says Pavlicevic. And a lot of man with a toiletry bag about to explode.

