The development of blood clots in the brain and other organs after receiving the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines appears to affect women under 60 years of age much more. Today experts do not know exactly why this happens, although there are several factors that could explain part of the phenomenon.

All six patients with thrombi after receiving the Janssen vaccine in the US are women. These cases have forced to stop the vaccination with this injection and the company has paralyzed the distribution in Europe.

With the AstraZeneca vaccine, until March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has detected 222 cases of thrombi among 35 million vaccinated, more or less one case every 175,000 immunized, a very low incidence. Also in this case the majority of those affected are relatively young women. In Spain, 12 cases are being studied among more than 2.5 million vaccinated with AstraZeneca, according to data from last Friday. To these must be added that of a man from Castilla-La Mancha whose death after being vaccinated is under study.

This type of thrombosis is characterized by a sudden drop in platelets

Two medical teams from Germany and Austria they have just clarified how thrombi occur in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca. In all cases it is a reaction in which the immune system turns against the patient itself and generates antibodies that selectively bind to a protein on the surface of platelets. These blood cells are responsible for blood clotting. When antibodies bind to this protein, known as platelet factor 4, platelets become activated and begin to bind to each other, producing blood clots. Nine of the 11 patients analyzed in Germany and Austria were women. Most had clots in blood vessels in the brain or abdomen. In both Germany and Austria, the first two cases occurred in two female health workers aged 49 and 37, respectively.

This type of thrombosis is characterized by a sharp drop in platelets. What is observed after vaccination is very similar to a very rare reaction already observed among patients who are taking heparin, an anticoagulant.

For now, it is not known what causes the autoimmune reaction after vaccination. It is speculated that it may be due to the type of vehicle used by the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines: two types of adenovirus. The first uses an inactivated chimpanzee adenovirus and the second a disabled human adenovirus.

There are at least two other approved vaccines that also use adenovirus, Russia’s Sputnik and China’s Cansino. For now there are no warnings that they cause thrombosis, but it is also about two injections from countries without transparency about vaccination data. “Today we do not have access to information on the adverse effects of these two vaccines,” explains Federico Martinón-Torres, head of pediatrics at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago de Compostela and a member of the WHO vaccine advisory committee.

It is not yet known why thrombi affect young women more, but there are factors that may help explain it. In the first place, women suffer more autoimmune diseases than men and the younger they are, the more active their immune systems are and the more susceptible they can be to a complication like this, explains Rodrigo Rial, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Vascular Surgery. This doctor adds another risk factor that only affects some young women: the contraceptive pill slightly increases the risk of thrombi. The risk associated with the pill is vastly greater than that of vaccination. Approximately one in every 1,000 women who take the contraceptive suffers a clot of this type, while the risk among vaccinated is one in 175,000, according to the latest data from the European Medicines Agency.

There is a possible treatment that is already used for patients who react badly with heparin: stop administering this anticoagulant and give gamma globulin

Under normal conditions, cerebral sinus thrombosis, the most common type observed in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, is much more frequent in women in their 30s, among whom three out of four cases are registered, explains Martinón-Torres.

Added to these factors is the bias of who is getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, usually people under 60, so more cases may be being seen among women.

One of the problems is that there is no known marker that can tell who will experience this very rare side effect. What does exist is a possible treatment that is already used for patients who react badly with heparin: stop giving this anticoagulant and give gamma globulin, a type of blood protein.

All the experts consulted agree that the very rare appearance of these thrombi should not affect the vaccination process. The risks of these complications are far less than the benefits of getting vaccinated.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.