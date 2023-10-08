Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/10/2023 – 5:33

With the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the announcement of a partial mobilization, hundreds of thousands of citizens fled Russia in 2022. A percentage, however, ended up returning. How do they see their future in the country? After the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russian Kira first went to Georgia and then to Israel. Around the same time, Anna went to Armenia. And in the fall of 2022, Yuri went to Kazakhstan, after President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization.

All of those interviewed by DW condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, but have nevertheless returned to their home country in the meantime. Their names have been changed for security reasons.

“Wounds still need to be healed”

Kira is 27 years old and explains her departure to Georgia in the spring of 2022 as follows: “At the time, it seemed impossible to stay in Russia.” From there, Kira went to Israel, where she attended university, lived in housing and received a scholarship.

However, the benefit was radically cut months later, and the young woman was not allowed to work in the country. Therefore, she applied for a job in an organization in Russia: “I want to develop professionally. They gave me a chance and I took it.” Because of her new job, Kira returned to her home country, although she is still enrolled at an Israeli university.

“The wounds in my soul still need to be healed, and I try not to go to big cities. I feel enormous resistance to what is happening in Russia and often I just want to close my eyes to it all. But Israel proved to be a difficult country for me.”

“An escape from myself”

Ana comments on her departure from Russia in April 2022: “Armenia was an impulsive decision. There, however, I realized that it wasn’t about me wanting to be in that country, but rather an escape from myself.”

At 31, she is a marketing manager and could work from home. But after a few months, she decided to leave Armenia: “It’s about returning to Russia and admitting that you also carry your own responsibilities.”

However: “I don’t want everyone to consider war normal. If I hear someone say: ‘After all, war is normal’, I will respond: ‘No. Are you crazy?’” She confesses that she is indeed tormented by fears and misgivings, but emphasizes: “You cannot live in fear for long.”

“My girlfriend practically kicked me out of the house”

Yuri, who is a programmer, says that at the beginning of the war he didn’t panic, nor did the mobilization scare him. “But my girlfriend was very worried, she couldn’t sleep well and practically kicked me out of the house. I didn’t know what awaited me. But we tell ourselves: we could always come back. Now get out [da Rússia]perhaps it was only possible at that moment”, he recalls.

He spent several months in Kazakhstan and then another period in Kyrgyzstan: “We thought the situation would be resolved soon and we wanted to wait for the second mobilization. I lived with six men in a rented apartment. But after half a year, nothing changed except that the ruble continued to fall, the cost of living increased and some people around me returned to Russia.”

He also returned in winter: “I didn’t miss Russia, but I wanted to go home to my apartment.” Furthermore, his parents, a disabled brother and his girlfriend, with whom he has been together for 13 years, live in Russia.

At least two waves of emigration

In 2022, between 500,000 and 800,000 left Russia, according to estimates by demographers based on statistics from host countries and information from official bodies. Two waves of emigration were recorded: the first occurred shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the second after Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization.

“A lot of people didn’t end up in the countries they really wanted to go to. Most changed countries at least once. The most I heard was that a young couple visited a total of six countries”, comments sociologist Lyubov Borusyak, based in Moscow.

According to her, many are in countries they never imagined going to, practically without documents and with little money: “Some of them later returned to Russia, at least for a while.”

According to surveys by the OutRush research team with Russian emigrants, 16% of those who left Russia after February 24, 2022 have already returned. Two-thirds claim to be back only temporarily.

Where to go next time?

Yuri emphasizes that he and his girlfriend had been thinking about leaving Russia for some time, but didn’t know where to go. Currently, the couple is in limbo: “We would like to live in Russia, but the problem is the regime and politics”, he admits.

Anna, in turn, feels disappointed, since her return, with the fact that, for the Russian population, life simply goes on: “I feel like in a movie where everyone pretends that everything is normal. For me, sometimes it is very difficult and very sad to see how things can change for the worse.” Within a year, she wants to leave Russia again, this time heading to Berlin or Bali.

Kira also thinks about where to go next time. She considers the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany as possible destinations.