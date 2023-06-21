Look at them; all in the starting blocks to find an owner and make many kilometers in the Chinese landscape. Unfortunately, this is not possible for these thousands of electric cars in China. These EVs, including brands such as BYD and Neta V, will be sold according to the YouTube channel Serpentza used as a smoke screen.

The YouTuber claims that Chinese car manufacturers build and license cars to artificially inflate sales figures. If a car is registered, it counts as a sale in the statistics. The company can then present good sales numbers and receive a nice subsidy from the Chinese government. Sounds like a bad business plan, but apparently it works.

Car rental companies do the same with a different purpose

Other fields are filled with shared cars. According to the presenter in the video, start-ups lure investors with a nice business plan for shared cars, but in reality the plan is not viable. To keep it credible, these start-ups really produce the shared cars, but there would be no intention to roll out a program. Once investors give enough money, they implode the company and the top executives disappear with the money.

According to the man in the video, it is not only a waste of all those electric cars that are not used. The bigger problem is what production does to the environment. Extracting the materials for the battery in electric cars exhausts the earth. In addition, the presenter questions the way in which we extract cobalt and lithium-ion. The image that China is environmentally conscious by being the largest supplier of electric cars is therefore not correct according to the YouTuber.