A sanitary vaccination with the second dose to a nun at the San José residence in Orense. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

Biomedical research brings more good news this week about the effectiveness of vaccines and the best way to administer them in the face of the pressing shortage of injections suffered by Spain and the rest of European countries.

Two studies have shown that people who have already been infected with coronavirus would only need one dose of RNA vaccine to be immunized. These people have levels of antibodies – the immune proteins capable of neutralizing the virus – that are higher than those of people who were never infected but received the two prescribed doses.

The two works – still preliminary – have been carried out in the USA. First focuses on the immunity of hospital workers, some with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and others without. After the first dose of an RNA vaccine from Moderna or BioNTech / Pfizer, the former developed much higher levels of antibodies than their peers who received the two injections.

The second job, led by virologist Florian Kramer of the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Medicine in New York, has studied 109 people with and without previous confirmed infection. After a first dose, those who were already infected generated between 10 and 20 times more neutralizing antibodies to the coronavirus. Even after the other group received the second dose, the antibody levels of those already infected were still 10 times higher.

The first dose acts as a reminder for those who have passed the infection.

Scientists argue that for people who have already had the first dose of vaccine, it actually acts as a second booster dose. Their immune system already trained against the coronavirus remembers the pathogen and mounts a more powerful response than that of vaccinated people who never got infected. Both studies indicate that in light of these data, vaccination protocols should be modified so that people who have already been infected are vaccinated at the end and receive only one dose. This would release many precious doses in a context of widespread vaccine shortages.

Both studies have reached a second conclusion: the side effects of the vaccine are more intense and frequent in people who have already been infected. In any case, these reactions are mild and do not require medical treatment: fever, pain in the arm, malaise …

These news are added to other very positive ones about the third vaccine approved in Europe: the Oxford one. A study by this university and the company AstraZeneca that has collaborated in its development shows that this vaccine reduces the transmission of the virus by about two thirds. Several European countries are considering reserving this vaccine for those under 65 years of age due to the lack of complete data on its effectiveness in the elderly. These data can also influence the design of the new vaccination phases.

“These studies indicate what we already imagined, that the immunization capacity of the infection is sufficient, so that even these people would not have to be vaccinated,” explains Marcos López, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI). “We are all looking at the vaccine response between the first and second doses. We study both the level of antibodies and cells of the immune system. And we are already seeing that between doses there are good levels of antibodies with a protection of around 50%. Also T lymphocytes [capaces de matar a las células infectadas] specifically directed at the spicule protein, ”explains López, head of immunology at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital, in Santander.

Initially, the vaccination strategy in Spain contemplated vaccinating the infected and non-infected of the first group – the largest in residences and health – alike. Subsequently, López explains, due to the shortage of vaccines, it has been decided to vaccinate the health workers already infected in the last three months after the date on which they were diagnosed. The new results could now influence the vaccination of the rest of the groups. “All this looks very good, but immunology should be used to prioritize doses and not put more than necessary and not vaccinate first those who do not need it. Those already infected are left for the end and it is likely that with a single dose at the end of the season they will have enough as a souvenir, perhaps after a year or more ”, he adds.

In any case, these two studies need to be confirmed and expanded with a longer follow-up of the participants, warns virologist Estanislao Nistal, from the San Pablo CEU University. “There is an important piece of information, the ages of the people in the analysis. It would be important to define whether this effect they suggest occurs in the same way in older people, who suffer the worst from the disease. It would be interesting if they could monitor these patients over time to find out if the immune response is more robust over time than in the group of those vaccinated with two doses or in those infected who receive only one ”, he explains.

“These works are good news and coincide with what we are seeing in vaccinated toilets in Spain”, explains the epidemiologist at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona Toni Trilla. “Although these data must be confirmed, it makes sense to leave the infected for later and give them a single dose. One of the unknowns that remain to be answered is how long the immunity generated by the infection lasts ”, he highlights. The latest data suggest that it lasts for at least eight months.

These results pose a technological challenge difficult to overcome in Spain. The two works have analyzed the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus to determine if the person had passed the infection or not. But there is already much evidence that not having antibodies does not mean that you have not been infected with SARS-CoV-2. It is possible that someone infected in the March wave no longer has antibodies, but they would maintain memory cells that protect them against the pathogen. There are even people who do not develop antibodies due to genetic problems and are still immunized thanks to lymphocytes and other immune cells.

“The first thing would be to test for antibodies, but also a new cellular response test against COVID would have to be set up,” explains López. “But this complicates things a lot for the immunology services of the hospitals because we don’t have resources. It’s one of the things we always complain about. We need more resources to be able to do this type of study. At SEI we have already developed a common protocol. It is complicated and expensive. But for other things many more resources have been spent ”, he highlights.