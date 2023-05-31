Behold! The most powerful production Golf ever built. Just like the Golf R 20 Years. Oh, and the normal Golf R, because it also has 333 hp as standard these days. Is it the fastest Golf ever at 270 km/h? No, because you can also tick that option with a normal Golf. Sure, this Golf R looks nice, but what distinguishes the Golf R 333 Limited Edition?

The Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition not only gets 333 hp, but only 333 units are built. You can see exactly which copy you have on the dashboard. Car manufacturers often give each car the same badge (1 of X) to avoid dissatisfied customers. But actually this Golf R 333 is not much more than a Golf R in a special color.

Specifications of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition

The power comes from the well-known 2.0 TSI. In addition to 333 hp, the yellow Golf has 420 Nm. The power goes to all wheels via an automatic transmission and a 0-100 time of 4.6 seconds is possible. You can change the power distribution with the R-Performance Torque Vectoring and the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This way you can even let this Golf drift.

In the Netherlands it probably costs a ton

The color Lime Yellow Metallic is unique for this Golf R 333. Just like the decals. In addition, the performance gets almost every option from the list. The German price for the special version is 76,410 euros. In the Netherlands, a Golf R is about 22,000 euros more expensive, so you can count on a price of about 100,000 euros in the Netherlands. Maybe just a little less. The official price for this is not yet known.

Another nice thing is that Volkswagen organizes an event at the factory where buyers can pick up their car. In October, the streets of Wolfsburg will turn yellow with this Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition.