If you just looked at the inside of this caravan, you wouldn’t say it’s a unit well over a quarter of a million. The wood looks like plywood and the decoration is otherwise rather scanty. You can also call it minimalist. The outside already radiates a lot more prosperity, but you do not see the big secret. A 17 kWh battery is hidden in this Bowlus Volterra.

According to Bowlus, the Volterra is the world’s first all-electric RV (Recreational Vehicle). That does not mean that the caravan drives towards the campsite under its own power, but that everything in the sleurhut runs on electricity. The Volterra also charges itself automatically with solar panels and you can even charge your electric car with this power.

The Bowlus Volterra is completely off the net

You would be completely happy with this caravan ‘off the grid’ can go. For that reason, there is also an extra large fresh water tank (almost 200 litres) and Starlink satellite internet on board. In terms of luxury amenities, you get an induction cooker, air conditioning and a bathroom, and you can sleep up to four in the Bowlus Volterra. In any case, it’s a cool caravan to hang behind your Rivian.

Due to the shiny aluminum exterior, the Bowlus Volterra resembles an AirStream caravan. The 17-kWh battery will cost a bit, but for the most part you’re just paying for the look of the sleurhut. Making the aluminum carriage will be an expensive job. A normal Bowlus without an electrical system will cost you around 280,000 euros.

That wood that we just called scanty, will (nowadays) not be that cheap either. Bowlus does not specify what kind of wood it is. Anyway, people have been paying big bucks for motorhomes and caravans lately. So if you can ask, why not?