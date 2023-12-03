#normal #Volkswagen #Golf #expensive
#normal #Volkswagen #Golf #expensive
The members of the governing parties of the committee believe that the biggest responsibility for the smooth handling of matters...
ABreathe in Schleswig-Holstein: At the weekend, the Federal Ministry of Economics sent a funding decision of 564 million euros to...
The terrorist attack took place in the center of Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower| Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRAFrench police have...
Deaths and internal displacement increase in Gaza, as the Israeli Army extends its offensive towards the south of the enclave....
In its article, Time lists the ten best films of the current year.Supervisor Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves -the film's international...
President states that France's contrary position “was already known” and says that the “blame” for a possible failure does not...