Look, another large SUV from Renault. In addition to the new Espace, the brand now also presents this hybrid ‘SUV coupe’ called the Renault Rafale. That name refers, among other things, to the Caudron-Renault Rafale, a small plane that set a speed record in 1934 by flying at 445 km/h. We don’t think this Rafale will reach that speed.

It looks a lot less ‘Renault’, doesn’t it? That could be right. This is the first car toRenaulution‘ has to propose. This is “a new era for Renault design,” according to the brand. New chief designer Gilles Vidal is responsible for this new design language. Just look at the new front and rear lights. They are already very different from those of the very recently unveiled Espace.

Specifications of the Renault Rafale

The Rafale will be on the same platform – the CMF-CD platform that Renault and Nissan share – as the Austral and the new Espace. Initially, the Renault Rafale will be available with 200 horsepower. Later there will be a version with four-wheel drive and an extra 100 hp. You should be able to travel 1,100 kilometers on a full tank of petrol and a full battery. It is not a PHEV by the way.

So different on the outside, but inside it is a feast of recognition. If you have looked around in the new Espace, you will see similarities in the Rafale. The dashboards are identical. So the driver has a 12.3-inch screen in front of him and a 12-inch screen is upright in the middle. What is new for Renault in the Rafale is that the roof window can be made darker and lighter thanks to SolarBay.

The first Rafale – the version with 200 hp – should appear in the spring of next year. Renault will keep it a secret for a while what it will cost. Later the version with 300 hp should come. Which would you choose? The shrunken Espace with its very familiar name or this completely new Renault Rafale? Or do you go for the Austral, if you still want a five-seater?