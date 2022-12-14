A good laptop does not have to cost thousands of euros right away: together with the editors of Tweakers, we list the best models of no more than 500 euros.

Our favorite budget laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3. © Tweakers



The category up to 500 euros is an interesting one. You won’t find the fastest or flashiest laptops in it, but it is the category in which you can clearly see that you get a little more value for your money every year. Meanwhile, this means that for 500 euros you can get a laptop with a quad-core processor, IPS screen, keyboard lighting and a fingerprint scanner. You can find all that in a Lenovo IdeaPad 3.

The IdeaPad 3 is Lenovo's second cheapest laptop line. That means that you shouldn't expect too much from the outside of the laptop. The housing is made entirely of plastic and you can feel that when you hold the laptop. The whole gives a somewhat cheap impression, but we are not worried about that.

Lenovo provides this version of the IdeaPad 3 with a Ryzen 3 5300U processor, which is the fastest you can get in this price range. With that smooth hardware, you can wonder whether Lenovo has cut back on anything. That is the case indeed; the Wi-Fi card supports a maximum of Wi-Fi 5 and no Wi-Fi 6, as is currently the case.

A good alternative: Acer Extensa 15 EX215-54-387B

Acer Extension. ©Acer



With a price well within budget, the Acer Extensa 15 is an interesting option. The i3-1115G4 processor has to make do with only two cores, but that may be enough for an undemanding user. As with the Lenovo, there are 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The full HD screen has an IPS panel and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. This laptop also stops at Wi-Fi 5.

Accountability

The editors of Tweakers independently select the best products. This is done on the basis of extensive tests in, among other things, the test lab, where the latest smartphones, laptops, televisions and other gadgets are put on the rack.





