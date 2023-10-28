The ubiquitous comment about ‘how life has risen’ is not limited exclusively to olive oil. Right now there is another public enemy number one: car insurance. Companies have increased the price of the mandatory policy an average of 6.5% since the beginning of the summer, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). It is the largest rebound in the last 20 years.

What happened to make them shoot like this? The first thing is that we were starting, according to sector experts, from fairly low rates during the pandemic and its consequences, when the use of cars was somewhat lower due to the drop in economic activity and teleworking. To this point we must add that insurers, like all companies, have been affected by the increase in prices, which affects the workshops with which they work, the spare parts and materials, the services they subcontract… and, seeing With their costs increased, they try to balance it with the increase in prices. Some large companies in the sector have even entered losses at the beginning of this year.

More factors? The aging of the vehicle fleet (right now Spanish vehicles are on average 13 years old, which means more breakdowns) and the increase in accident rates – which remained low during the pandemic because the car was used much less. More accidents, more road interventions, more expenses for insurers and more compensation, of course. Here is the concatenation of events that has produced the rise. And that has even caused spokespersons for the market’s leading firms to announce an increase in the cost of policies: “Companies are already experiencing technical losses in some branches, such as automobiles,” the president of Mapfre, Antonio Huertas, admitted in November. The fact is that most insurers have publicly announced that their clients will have to pay more.

Records



Therefore, at this time it is especially important to compare prices and perhaps consider more affordable options. Because, yes, there are still differences. «In recent years, due to strong competition in the sector and the emergence of new direct sales companies (that is, those that operate only through the Internet), insurers have improved and expanded their offer and have adjusted insurance prices. car insurance to attract and retain their customers – they indicate from the Kelisto comparator. However, it is still possible to find large price differences between different companies, especially between those with direct sales and more traditional insurers.

According to this price comparator, the average spending of families on car insurance had registered slight increases and decreases in the last five years, without exceeding the barrier of 600 euros per household. Last year this figure already rose by about 15 euros, according to Kelisto, whose data shows that in the second quarter of this year there have been record increases of 22% compared to the same period of the previous one, figures that have been echoed by the economic press. A rise that reaches almost 30% in the case of comprehensive insurance, which, translated into euros, means price increases of between 137 and 480 euros per year.