“And move your body turning, turning, with that little body that is delirious.” When Pepe Menís recorded this song, originally Mexican, the followers of Team 5 they positioned it as a hit. 10 years have passed and the catchy beat is still headlining parties and concerts. During a conversation with The Republic, the entertainer of the cumbia group thanked this support and shared a unique episode: he was the leading voice of a song that did not reach the market. What happened?

YOU CAN SEE:He withdrew from Grupo 5 to become a Mormon missionary, today he is a psychologist and cumbia soloist

Friendly and confident in his talent, the Chiclayo expressed gratitude to his first musical house and to his fans. “I am infinitely grateful to the people who follow me, that means that I am doing my job well. I thank everyone who gives me that motivation a thousand times over.” When asked about the possibility of interpreting another song, Pepe Menís assured that it would make him happy.

—Would you record another song if they proposed it to you?

-Of course (…). I would like to record another song. I recorded one that didn’t hit, it’s called “To the tail.” They didn’t put it on the record, but I did record it.

—And is it on YouTube or some other platform?

-No. They kept it under lock and key. He does the choruses for me Leonard Leon (…). After “La culebrítica” a year passed and I recorded this other song. It seems that it did not work out and there it was.

—How did they realize that it didn’t work if they didn’t put it on the market?

-I don’t know. Decision of the owner, I no longer had anything to do with it. I thought they were going to put it even as a filler, and they didn’t. Yay, gentleman! (…) They have asked me to record other songs, but not with Grupo 5, but a feat with some artist friends. Group 5 gives me the freedom to do my thing.

#Grupo #song #light #Pepe #Menis #reveals