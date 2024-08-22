From the analysis of information on the Complaints submitted by passengers to customer service centers Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a travel company published a study in which it determined Which airports receive the most complaints in the United States?among which is the Orlando International Airport (MCO), Florida.

Flight delays and cancellations, poor service at the airport or repeated delays can turn the most anticipated day for months into a nightmare. Before boarding a plane, American travelers You can consult the study recently published by the travel company Upgraded Pointsbased in Austin, Texas, on the airports that received the most complaints over the past decade.

The company analyzed data on complaints filed with the TSA contact center between 2015 and 2023 and placed MCO in third place after receive around 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers in the mentioned period. In addition to taking third place in the rankings in the United States, Orlando airport was the one that received the most complaints in the state of Florida.

Thus, the report determined that The following US airports received the most complaints to TSA in the period between 2015 and 2023:

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 6.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): 5.78 complaints per 100,000 passengers Orlando International Airport (MCO): 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): 5.5 complaints per 100,000 passengers Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE): 5.38 complaints per 100,000 passengers

In the United States, the The overall average across all airports was 3.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers.roughly half of what EWR had in the same period. The biggest complaint from Americans was related to the expedited passenger screening program/TSA PreCheck.

In addition, travelers also They filed complaints about the mismanagement of passengers’ propertythe customer service attentionservices for people with disabilities, and the treatment of civil rights.

The airports that received the fewest complaints

