The company analyzed data on complaints filed with the TSA contact center between 2015 and 2023 and placed MCO in third place after receive around 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers in the mentioned period. In addition to taking third place in the rankings in the United States, Orlando airport was the one that received the most complaints in the state of Florida.
Thus, the report determined that The following US airports received the most complaints to TSA in the period between 2015 and 2023:
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 6.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers
- Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): 5.78 complaints per 100,000 passengers
- Orlando International Airport (MCO): 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers
- Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): 5.5 complaints per 100,000 passengers
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE): 5.38 complaints per 100,000 passengers
In the United States, the The overall average across all airports was 3.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers.roughly half of what EWR had in the same period. The biggest complaint from Americans was related to the expedited passenger screening program/TSA PreCheck.
In addition, travelers also They filed complaints about the mismanagement of passengers’ propertythe customer service attentionservices for people with disabilities, and the treatment of civil rights.
The airports that received the fewest complaints
With the data analyzed, the report established that the airports mentioned in the following list correspond to those who received the fewest complaints in recent years:
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
- Harsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)
- TIE: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), Midway International Airport (MDW)
