Today, European government leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine. Diplomatic editor Michel Kerres says that a united Europe is crucial, because a divided Europe plays into Putin's hands. But one country is obstructive.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Michel Kerres Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Ruben Pest & Suzan Yücel Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Photo: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg