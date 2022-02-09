Opening a hotel when tourism has collapsed. It will happen soon in Delft. Hotel Arsenaal will open its doors in April in the former army museum. It takes a bit of guts, because last year tourism shrunk by 70 percent. “Now is the perfect time to start something new.”
Natasha Smith
The streets of Delft have been a lot emptier in recent years than before. Due to the corona crisis, the tourist shops with Delft blue had a hard time and De Delftse Pauw (called itself the market leader in Delft pottery) even went bankrupt. The hotels sighed and moaned because of the absence of foreign tourists and the business conferences were less well attended.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#entrepreneur #dares #open #luxury #hotel #corona #time #building #breathes #history
Leave a Reply