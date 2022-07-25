If there is one series that spawned four-wheeled anti-heroes, it must be Breaking Bad to be. Suddenly people thought the Pontiac Aztek was a bit cool because it was driven by Heisenberg (real name known to the editors). The Toyota Tercel also acquired cult status, at least in the US. And even this dusty Volvo V70 was cleaned thanks to both Breaking Bad if Better Call Saul a lot more interesting. And he could soon be all yours.

One and the same Volvo V70 was used for both series. The idea of ​​the spin-off Better Call Saul apparently came later, because according to the auction house mecum the production company had already given the car to Giancarlo Esposito after the shooting of Breaking Bad. Esposito portrays the great character Gus Fring, the driver of the V70, in both series. Apparently he sold the car back or loaned it to the production company. It is also not clear whether the actor still owns the Volvo.

The Volvo V70 out Better Call Saul is just standard

The Volvo was not further modified for filming. It looks pretty worn out inside and under the hood you get a little bit of the New Mexico desert for free. The car was delivered in 1998 in the color dark blue and had the necessary luxury inside such as leather, air conditioning and a CD player.

Things like the mileage are not reported, but that makes little difference. And not just because it’s a Volvo. You shouldn’t want to buy this unique car if your next one daily driver. Unless you want to start a business that can’t stand the daylight unnoticed. There is no expectation issued about what the car will yield, but it will probably be a lot more than an average comparable V70.