Driving 370,000 kilometers in a car in two years, you must hate your family. Because you have to spend at least five hours in the car every day. If you only drove during the working days, you would end up with more than 1,000 kilometers per day. Fortunately, it is not really the case that one person drove all the kilometers in this car.

Writers from other car websites report a Mercedes E-class that was registered in March of 2021. According to the seller, it is a so-called ‘VAT car’, which means that the car has been owned by a company. Unfortunately, the seller cannot tell anything about the car, because he bought it at an auction, he tells TopGear. The E-class does come from the first owner.

Your past is no secret to Google

Will this car’s past remain a secret forever? No, luckily Google works so well these days it’s scary. After some research, we come across a photo from 2022, when the car was spotted next to a DAF truck with blue license plates. Not entirely surprising: the Mercedes with 370,000 kilometers has been a taxi.

A nice by-catch of this spotter | Photo: © Jamie R. Truck Photography

As soon as a taxi goes to a private individual, the blue plates must of course be replaced by a set of yellow plates. However, the car retains its original license plate, so we were able to track it down. We promise to use these skills only for good purposes. By the way, the VAT for the car has now been paid.

Even for a taxi, this Mercedes drove well. It must have made many long journeys, because the interior also seems to be in good condition. If you drive short trips all evening in the center of Utrecht, your car will no longer look so neat. Especially not if you pick up your customers next to El Greco at 03:23 in the night.

What does the Mercedes cost with 370,000 kilometers?

This is not very surprising than a car with a diesel engine. It’s even a plug-in hybrid diesel, something you don’t come across very often. The four-cylinder is assisted by an electric motor, bringing the total power to 194 hp. Now the car can go to a new owner – it is for sale in Hengelo for 29,950 euros Yildiz Cars.