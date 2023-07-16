The fact that most Dutch people care little about which brand they drive, was shown by the success of the Honda Insight, Mitsubishi Outlander and Tesla Model 3. Not all bad cars, but low costs were always the motivation to get one. So why isn’t any brand selling a $5,000 car here, but they do in other parts of the world?

Take this Suzuki Tour H1 from India, for example, which should cost 5,200 euros there. You then get an interior that they had found gloomy in the GDR, bumpers of melted-down wheelie bins and the petrol engine. But you do get more cup holders than in a Lamborghini Aventador (exactly one), more airbags than your bike (at least two) and about as much power as an old VW Lupo (55 hp).

Pastel shades are all the rage this year | Photo: © Suzuki

There are undoubtedly enough people who ‘just want a car’ and would immediately sign up for a brand new car for 5,000 euros. And it’s not that car manufacturers don’t want it. If possible, Suzuki would undoubtedly want to sell the Tour H1 in Europe. The problem is that it is impossible to offer a car for that money here.

Mandatory systems are too expensive for a 5,000 euro car

If you now want to sell a car in Europe, this car must have, for example, a lane assistant, parking aids, a data recorder and a tire pressure detector. And that is just a small selection of all safety requirements. All of these things cost money to fit into a car. Selling a bald car is no longer possible here.

Meeting the emissions standard is also expensive

Cover for a screw? Too expensive | Photo: © Suzuki

We also have emission requirements here. Every new petrol car must now meet the Euro 6 standard. Now this light car with a consumption of 4 liters per 100 kilometers is not very economical, but a particle filter must be installed in the exhaust system to meet the emission standard. Such things are not cheap either.

And then the taxes

Even if a manufacturer knows how to squeeze all these things into a car and can offer it for 5,000 euros, you are not there yet. The tax authorities would like to see BPM and VAT for a new car. For example, Mitsubishi itself only needs 10,695 euros for a Space Star, but including all taxes it already costs 17,000 euros.

Do you want to drive cheaply? The wisest choice is still a nice second-hand car. Take a look at the A-segmenters, such as the Volkswagen Up, or look for a Toyota hybrid with some experience. Then you drive a lot more luxuriously than in a Suzuki for the Indian market – and above all a lot safer.