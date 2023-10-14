Home page World

Teresa Toth

Even if they want the best for their children, parents can cause harm with their parenting style. So do pick-up parents who are overly supportive.

Munich – From helicopter parents to lawnmower parents to tiger parents: There are now a number of parent types that differ in their different parenting styles. Above all Helicopter parents circling around their children like helicopters, are repeatedly criticized by experts: They would massively restrict the autonomy of their children. But the so-called pick-up parents can also ruin the development of their offspring with their behavior.

Wrecker parents smother their children instead of giving them space

The tow truck parents act like a tow truck that is always ready. No matter what happens to their child or what difficulties they encounter, tow moms and dads come to help immediately. They clear out the mess for their offspring and free him from his misery.

In addition, they have “a clear opinion about who the right teacher is for their child, what sport they should play, they want their child to belong to the popular group, and they offer excessive support,” describes Australian psychotherapist Frank Zoumboulis in the parent blog parentguides.com. Basically, they are like helicopter parents: they smother their children instead of giving them space.

Psychotherapist warns of trash-talking parents: “Storming in to clean up the mess”

But this freedom is extremely important for children, warns the psychotherapist. This is the only way children can have experiences from which they can learn. If they never have to deal with the consequences of their actions, their self-confidence is dampened and the ability to develop resilience and stand on their own two feet cannot be learned.

Too much parental care can have a negative impact on children’s development. (Symbolic image) © imago

“All parents want the best for their child, but they can become too controlling. I also call them tow truck parents because they wait for an accident to happen and then rush in and clean up the mess,” writes Zoumboulis.

Instead of tow parents, children need parents who are present

A Article in the AOK health magazine also warns against excessively controlling behavior on the part of parents. If children do not get enough freedom, they are often less socially competent, have problems communicating their needs and have less motivation to tackle things and actually implement them.

Instead, children need parents present who can respond to fears without being overly cautious. “Give your child time to deal with a problem so they can try to solve it themselves, and make it clear to them that you are there for them and that they can come to you if they need help,” advises the Australian psychotherapist . This is the same view Institute for Integrative Learning Therapy and Further Education (IFLW): Parents should have patience and trust in the child’s abilities and view mistakes as solutions not yet found.

Even more problematic than tow truck parents are the so-called curling parents. They should not only watch over their children, but also actively intervene in their lives. children of Tiger parents, on the other hand, are more likely to be drilled as led through life. (tt)